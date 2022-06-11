LIVE Sri Lanka vs Australia 3rd T20 Cricket Score and Match UpdatesAlso Read - SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia Tour Of Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Sri Lanka vs Australia, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Pallekele, 7 PM IST June 11, Saturday

Update: Smith’s late strikes and ample support from Wade take Australia to 176/5 after 20 overs. Sri Lanka need 177 to win the match. Also Read - SL vs AUS 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Australia Live in India

After a steady partnership in the middle, the visitors were in deep trouble with quick wickets falling after the first powerplay. Marcus Stoinis and Steve Smith stand did steady the innings a bit. Matthew Wade in the middle now with Smith. Will these batters revive Australian innings from here? Stay tuned for live updates! Also Read - David Warner Reveals Texting Aaron Finch During IPL 2022 To Help Him With His Form

Australia have lost their first wicket to Maheesh Theekshana as Aaron Finch (29 off 20 balls) departed courtesy of a brilliant delivery which made a mess of his stumps. Glenn Maxwell joined David Warner in the middle now.

Australia have won the toss and elected to bat first. Both teams have opted for one change each. A minor calf injury means Mitchell Marsh misses out, while Sri Lanka have bolstered their spin attack, with Praveen Jayawickrama replacing Nuwan Thusara

Check Playing XI here

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka eye a consolation in the 3rd T20 after Australia survived an electric spell from leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (4/33) to beat the hosts by three wickets in the second T20I and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series at R Premadasa Stadium.