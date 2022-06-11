LIVE Sri Lanka vs Australia 3rd T20 Cricket Score and Match UpdatesAlso Read - SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia Tour Of Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Sri Lanka vs Australia, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Pallekele, 7 PM IST June 11, Saturday

Update: Smith's late strikes and ample support from Wade take Australia to 176/5 after 20 overs. Sri Lanka need 177 to win the match.

After a steady partnership in the middle, the visitors were in deep trouble with quick wickets falling after the first powerplay. Marcus Stoinis and Steve Smith stand did steady the innings a bit. Matthew Wade in the middle now with Smith. Will these batters revive Australian innings from here? Stay tuned for live updates!

Australia have lost their first wicket to Maheesh Theekshana as Aaron Finch (29 off 20 balls) departed courtesy of a brilliant delivery which made a mess of his stumps. Glenn Maxwell joined David Warner in the middle now.

Australia have won the toss and elected to bat first. Both teams have opted for one change each. A minor calf injury means Mitchell Marsh misses out, while Sri Lanka have bolstered their spin attack, with Praveen Jayawickrama replacing Nuwan Thusara

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka eye a consolation in the 3rd T20 after Australia survived an electric spell from leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (4/33) to beat the hosts by three wickets in the second T20I and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series at R Premadasa Stadium.

Live Updates

  • 8:51 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AUS Score: We are underway and Danushka Gunathilaka off to a great start with a boundary. FOUR!!! Classic cover drive from the young Pathum Nissanka. 11 runs off the first over. SL 11-0 after 1 over.

  • 8:45 PM IST

  • 8:35 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AUS Score: SIX!!! Incredible hitting from Steve Smith. You can’t keep a good player out for too long. DOT BALL!!! Australia finish on 176-5 after 20 overs.

  • 8:34 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AUS Score: Dushmantha Chameera comes in for the last over. FOUR!!!! Second boundary off the over. Smith masterfully steers over the man in the circle. Australia now 170-5 after 19.4 overs.

  • 8:30 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AUS Score: FOUR!!! That is smashed by Matthew Wade. Chamika Karunaratne has been the standout bowler for Sri Lanka. FOUR!!! Fortuitous boundary for Smith. Last over left now. AUS 160-5 after 19 overs.

  • 8:23 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AUS Score: With the wicket of Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade and Steve Smith have been left with a major responsibility from here. Even if they get the team past 165, it would be a par score on this track. AUS 148-5 after 17.5 overs

  • 8:18 PM IST

  • 8:17 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AUS Score: BIG APPEAL FOR LBW!!! Umpure gives it OUT!!! There is a massive INSIDE EDGE!! Marcus Stoinis survives. OUT!!! This time, he gets out stumped. Mendis completes a safe stumping. AUS 133-5 after 16 overs.

  • 8:11 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AUS Score: Dushmantha Chameera and Marcus Stoinis are up against each other. Both of them know each other really well. Marcus Stoinis negotiates the 15th over well. AUS 117-4 after 15 overs.

  • 8:02 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AUS Score: The crowd has been right behing the Sri Lankan team. FOUR!!! Incredible presence of mind from Marcus Stoinis. Just used the pace and reverse swept it along the boundary. AUS 103-4 after 13 overs.