Colombo: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of the last match of the 3-match T20 series between Sri Lanka and Australia here at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka eye a consolation in the 3rd T20 after Australia survived an electric spell from leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (4/33) to beat the hosts by three wickets in the second T20I and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series at R Premadasa Stadium.

Veteran wicketkeeper Matthew Wade (26 not out) handled the immense pressure of batting with the tail to secure victory with 13 balls to spare.

Chasing a low total of 125 runs for win, openers Aaron Finch and David Warner came out intent on powering Australia to victory as quickly as possible. However, Hasaranga weaved some spin magic to turn the tables.

The leg-spinner first took out Finch for a 13-ball 24 when the Aussie skipper hit to Danushka Gunathilaka at cover point and a flighted googly in his next over befuddled Mitchell Marsh, who committed far too early for his sweep and was trapped plumb leg before.

Squads:

Sri Lanka squad: Kusal Mendis (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha, Ramesh Mendis, Lahiru Madushanka

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis