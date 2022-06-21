LIVE Sri Lanka vs Australia 4th ODI Cricket Score and Match Updates: Australia have won the toss and elected to bowl first here. Sri Lanka are on the verge of clinching their first bilateral ODI series victory over Australia at home since 1992 when the two teams meet again at R. Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday evening. Mendis is the leading run scorer of the series with two half centuries and a total of 209 runs to his name and Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka knows what is at stake in Tuesday’s match.Also Read - SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia Tour Of Sri Lanka 4th ODI, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Sri Lanka vs Australia, Playing 11s For Today’s Match R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 2:30 PM IST June 21, Tuesday

Check Playing XI Here: Also Read - Highlights SL vs AUS 3rd ODI Cricket Score, Colombo: Sri Lanka Beat Australia By 6 Wickets

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

“It is a great chance for this team to pull out a series win,” Shanaka said.

“It was 1992 the last time we beat Australia in a bilateral ODI series at home. They are one of the best sides in the world and we hope we can take the next step.”

Australia are likely to re-shuffle their playing XI slightly as they attempt to level the series at two games apiece, with star quicks Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins in contention to return.

Fellow seamer Josh Hazlewood may be rested ahead of the two-match Test series commencing later this month, while Steve Smith is still battling a quad complaint and is unlikely to be risked.

  • 2:52 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: SIX!!! Kusal Mendis is probably in the form of his life. Glenn Maxwell is bowling on the attacking line here and Mendis seeing the opportunity, smokes it out of the park. SL 18-1 after 4.1 overs.

  • 2:45 PM IST

  • 2:36 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: Glenn Maxwell has been brought into the attack. OUT!! He draws first blood. He gets Niroshan Dickwella yet again. SL 5-1 after 1.2 overs

  • 2:29 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: With the second consecutive match at the R. Premadasa stadium in Colombo. The pitch will get some turn as the play progresses. Both Sri Lankan openers have come out to bat – Niroshan Dickwella and Pathum Nissanka.

  • 2:17 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: Wanindu Hasaranga is back for Sri Lanka. It will be a massive moment for the island cricket as they will look to clinch the series against Australia after 30 years.

  • 2:11 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

  • 2:11 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana

  • 2:02 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: Both captains are up for the toss. Australia have won the toss and elected to field first.

  • 1:59 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: That means star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga will be watching on as he recovers from his groin injury, with spinning duties likely to remain with in-form duo Jeffrey Vandersay and Dunith Wellalage.