Sri Lanka are on the verge of clinching their first bilateral ODI series victory over Australia at home since 1992 when the two teams meet again at R. Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday evening. Mendis is the leading run scorer of the series with two half centuries and a total of 209 runs to his name and Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka knows what is at stake in Tuesday’s match. Also Read - Highlights SL vs AUS 3rd ODI Cricket Score, Colombo: Sri Lanka Beat Australia By 6 Wickets

“It is a great chance for this team to pull out a series win,” Shanaka said. Also Read - Sri Lanka Hoping For Wanindu Hasaranga To Be Fit For Third ODI vs Australia

“It was 1992 the last time we beat Australia in a bilateral ODI series at home. They are one of the best sides in the world and we hope we can take the next step.”

Australia are likely to re-shuffle their playing XI slightly as they attempt to level the series at two games apiece, with star quicks Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins in contention to return.

Fellow seamer Josh Hazlewood may be rested ahead of the two-match Test series commencing later this month, while Steve Smith is still battling a quad complaint and is unlikely to be risked.

Squads:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood, Steven Smith, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Danushka Gunathilaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Chandimal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Lahiru Madushanka, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara

Here are all the Live Updates

Live Updates

  • 1:19 PM IST

    SL vs AUS 4th ODI Live Cricket Score: The 27-year-old even recovered quickly enough to make it to Colombo Private Hospital on Monday morning to meet his first child, after his wife Nishell had given birth to a baby girl on Sunday night.

  • 1:13 PM IST

    SL vs AUS 4th ODI Live Cricket Score: However, a report in ICC said that the right-hander had made remarkable progress since the high-scoring game, which Sri Lanka won by six wickets to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

  • 1:09 PM IST

    SL vs AUS 4th ODI Live Cricket Score: Mendis was batting on 87 in the third ODI when he suffered cramps and had to retire hurt, which raised doubts about his availability for the remainder of the five-match series.

  • 1:04 PM IST

    SL vs AUS 4th ODI Live Cricket Score: Sri Lanka top-order batter Kusal Mendis, who suffered severe cramps while batting in the third One-day International against Australia on June 19, is likely to be a part of the playing XI in the fourth game later on Tuesday as the hosts aim to break a 30-year drought against the visitors here.

  • 12:57 PM IST

