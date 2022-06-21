Sri Lanka vs Australia 4th ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Match Updates: Dhananjaya de Silva and Charith Asalanka have brought up a serious 50-run above stand against the visitors. Australia, who were in a commanding position in first 10 overs are struggling too much for the 4th wicket. The partnership is minting boundaries at will for the hosts. Except Maxwell, spinners have not able to get some help from the pitch.Also Read - SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia Tour Of Sri Lanka 4th ODI, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Sri Lanka vs Australia, Playing 11s For Today’s Match R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 2:30 PM IST June 21, Tuesday

Australian bowlers remained in total control inside the first 10 overs. Sri Lanka's top three batters (Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella) are back in the pavilion. Australia have won the toss and elected to bowl first here. Sri Lanka are on the verge of clinching their first bilateral ODI series victory over Australia at home since 1992 when the two teams meet again at R. Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

“It is a great chance for this team to pull out a series win,” Shanaka said.

“It was 1992 the last time we beat Australia in a bilateral ODI series at home. They are one of the best sides in the world and we hope we can take the next step.”

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: FOUR!! We are watching an exhibition of some of the most brilliant shots from Dhananjaya de Silva. He is a touch player who have been the spearhead of the batting line up. SL 128-3 after 25.2 overs.

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: Boundaries are leaking for Sri Lanka at the moment. Dhananaya is playing at run a ball from here. On the other hand, Asalanka is anchoring the innings along with him. SL 105-3 after 22 overs.

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: Dhananjaya de Silva being the senior batter, need to make the most of this situation he finds himself in. He is playing at a satisfactory strike rate. Asalanka on the other hand, is beginning to play his shots finally. SL 77-3 after 17.2 overs.

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: 50 comes up for Sri Lanka. Not the most fluent as it comes in more than 80 deliveries. The last over from Mitchell Marsh was utilized well by the Sri Lankan batters. 6 runs off the over. SL 57-3 after 15 overs.

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: Australian bowlers are bowling hard length at the moment. Sri Lanka batters have found to difficult to find the boundaries against the disciplined Aussie bowling up. SL 45-3 after 13 overs.

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: OUT!!! Australians are making early inroads here. Pathum Nissanka departs for 13(25). Mitchell Marsh gets his first wicket. The ball shaped in nicely and took the edge. SL 35-3 after 10 overs.

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: Kuhnemann into the attack and Nissanka chops it onto his stumps but no damage done to the stumps. FOUR!!! Nissanka rocks back and plays it along the boundary. SL 26-1 after 6 overs.