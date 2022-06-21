Sri Lanka vs Australia 4th ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Match Updates: Mitchell Marsh picked up his 2nd wicket of the match. Dhananjaya de Silva departed right after the half century. Chamika Karunaratne walks in to accompany Charitha Asalanka who is approaching his century. The partnership is minting boundaries at will for the hosts. Except Maxwell, spinners have not able to get some help from the pitch.Also Read - SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia Tour Of Sri Lanka 4th ODI, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Sri Lanka vs Australia, Playing 11s For Today’s Match R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 2:30 PM IST June 21, Tuesday

Australian bowlers remained in total control inside the first 10 overs. Sri Lanka’s top three batters (Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella) are back in the pavilion. Australia have won the toss and elected to bowl first here. Sri Lanka are on the verge of clinching their first bilateral ODI series victory over Australia at home since 1992 when the two teams meet again at R. Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday evening. Also Read - Highlights SL vs AUS 3rd ODI Cricket Score, Colombo: Sri Lanka Beat Australia By 6 Wickets

Check Playing XI Here: Also Read - Sri Lanka Hoping For Wanindu Hasaranga To Be Fit For Third ODI vs Australia

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

“It is a great chance for this team to pull out a series win,” Dasun Shanaka said.

“It was 1992 the last time we beat Australia in a bilateral ODI series at home. They are one of the best sides in the world and we hope we can take the next step.”

Here are all the Live Updates

Live Updates

  • 5:56 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: Australian bowlers have pulled their way back into this game. If they get Asalanka now, it will be curtain to Sri Lanka’s hope for achieving 275+ score. He is currently at 98(96). SL 224-7 after 43.4 overs.

  • 5:24 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: Charish Asalaka is getting close to his hundred. This has been excellent innings from the younster. New batter Dunith Wellalage is struggling to find his feet at the moment. SL 196-5 after 38 overs.

  • 4:57 PM IST

  • 4:52 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: FOUR!!! Short and punished by Charith Asalanka. Just a tad short from Marsh and Asalanka steers it for a boundary easily. FOUR!! 50 for Charith Asalanka. A bright mature innings from the youngster. OUT!!! Against the run of play. Dasun Shanaka departs for 4(8). SL 150-5 after 29.4 overs.

  • 4:35 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: OUT!!! Glenn Maxwell takes an excellent grab to put an end to this 100-run stand. Mitchell Marsh picks up his second wicket. Captain Dasun Shanaka walks in to bat alongside Charith Asalanka. SL 135-4 after 27 overs.

  • 4:26 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: FOUR!! We are watching an exhibition of some of the most brilliant shots from Dhananjaya de Silva. He is a touch player who have been the spearhead of the batting line up. SL 128-3 after 25.2 overs.

  • 4:23 PM IST

  • 4:12 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: Boundaries are leaking for Sri Lanka at the moment. Dhananaya is playing at run a ball from here. On the other hand, Asalanka is anchoring the innings along with him. SL 105-3 after 22 overs.

  • 3:54 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: Dhananjaya de Silva being the senior batter, need to make the most of this situation he finds himself in. He is playing at a satisfactory strike rate. Asalanka on the other hand, is beginning to play his shots finally. SL 77-3 after 17.2 overs.

  • 3:43 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: 50 comes up for Sri Lanka. Not the most fluent as it comes in more than 80 deliveries. The last over from Mitchell Marsh was utilized well by the Sri Lankan batters. 6 runs off the over. SL 57-3 after 15 overs.