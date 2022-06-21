Sri Lanka vs Australia 4th ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Match Updates: Mitchell Marsh picked up his 2nd wicket of the match. Dhananjaya de Silva departed right after the half century. Chamika Karunaratne walks in to accompany Charitha Asalanka who is approaching his century. The partnership is minting boundaries at will for the hosts. Except Maxwell, spinners have not able to get some help from the pitch.Also Read - SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia Tour Of Sri Lanka 4th ODI, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Sri Lanka vs Australia, Playing 11s For Today’s Match R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 2:30 PM IST June 21, Tuesday

Australian bowlers remained in total control inside the first 10 overs. Sri Lanka’s top three batters (Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella) are back in the pavilion. Australia have won the toss and elected to bowl first here. Sri Lanka are on the verge of clinching their first bilateral ODI series victory over Australia at home since 1992 when the two teams meet again at R. Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday evening. Also Read - Highlights SL vs AUS 3rd ODI Cricket Score, Colombo: Sri Lanka Beat Australia By 6 Wickets

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

“It is a great chance for this team to pull out a series win,” Dasun Shanaka said.

“It was 1992 the last time we beat Australia in a bilateral ODI series at home. They are one of the best sides in the world and we hope we can take the next step.”

