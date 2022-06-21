Sri Lanka vs Australia 4th ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Match Updates: Chamika Karunaratne got the better of Australian captain Aaron Finch. Mitchell Marsh joins David Warner in the middle as Australia search for a steady partnership. Sri Lanka manages 258/10 after 20 overs. Australia need 259 to win and level the series 2-2.Also Read - SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia Tour Of Sri Lanka 4th ODI, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Sri Lanka vs Australia, Playing 11s For Today’s Match R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 2:30 PM IST June 21, Tuesday

Mitchell Marsh picked up his 2nd wicket of the match. Dhananjaya de Silva departed right after the half century. Chamika Karunaratne walks in to accompany Charitha Asalanka who is approaching his century. The partnership is minting boundaries at will for the hosts. Except Maxwell, spinners have not able to get some help from the pitch. Also Read - Highlights SL vs AUS 3rd ODI Cricket Score, Colombo: Sri Lanka Beat Australia By 6 Wickets

Australian bowlers remained in total control inside the first 10 overs. Sri Lanka's top three batters (Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella) are back in the pavilion. Australia have won the toss and elected to bowl first here. Sri Lanka are on the verge of clinching their first bilateral ODI series victory over Australia at home since 1992 when the two teams meet again at R. Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Check Playing XI Here:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

“It is a great chance for this team to pull out a series win,” Dasun Shanaka said.

  • 7:29 PM IST

  • 7:19 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: FOUR!!! David Warner playing like that is a definitely a worrying sign for the Sri Lankans. Even though the ball is getting some turn, Warner is not shying away from a crack at Maheesh Theekshana. AUS 19-1 after 5.4 overs.

  • 7:06 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: OUT!!! Early wicket for Sri Lanka. Chamika Karunaratne gets rid of the Australian captain Aaron Finch. He was struck in the front and did not challenge the decision at all. AUS 3-1 after 2.4 overs.

  • 7:00 PM IST

  • 6:26 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: OUT!!! It is all over folks! Sri Lanka gets all out for 258 with 7 balls to spare. Australia need 259 in 50 overs to level the series 2-2.

  • 6:18 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: FOUR!!! Wanindu Hasaranga plays it down the ground for a boundary. OUT!!! Charith Asalanka departs after a mighty hundred. Cummins picks up his second wicket. SL 256-8 after 47.4 overs.

  • 6:03 PM IST

  • 6:01 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: 100 for Charith Asalanka. What a brilliant innings from the youngster. FOUR!!! He slogs it nicely over the mid wicket boundary. SL 236-7 after 45 overs.

  • 5:56 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: Australian bowlers have pulled their way back into this game. If they get Asalanka now, it will be curtain to Sri Lanka’s hope for achieving 275+ score. He is currently at 98(96). SL 224-7 after 43.4 overs.

  • 5:24 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: Charish Asalaka is getting close to his hundred. This has been excellent innings from the younster. New batter Dunith Wellalage is struggling to find his feet at the moment. SL 196-5 after 38 overs.