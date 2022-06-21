Sri Lanka vs Australia 4th ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Match Updates: David Warner misses out on a well deserved hundred by 1 run. Sri Lanka in total control right now. Travis Head joined David Warner in the middle as Australia search for a steady partnership. Chamika Karunaratne got the better of Australian captain Aaron Finch.  Sri Lanka manages 258/10 after 20 overs. Australia need 259 to win and level the series 2-2.Also Read - SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia Tour Of Sri Lanka 4th ODI, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Sri Lanka vs Australia, Playing 11s For Today’s Match R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 2:30 PM IST June 21, Tuesday

Mitchell Marsh picked up his 2nd wicket of the match. Dhananjaya de Silva departed right after the half century. Chamika Karunaratne walks in to accompany Charitha Asalanka who is approaching his century. The partnership is minting boundaries at will for the hosts. Except Maxwell, spinners have not able to get some help from the pitch. Also Read - Highlights SL vs AUS 3rd ODI Cricket Score, Colombo: Sri Lanka Beat Australia By 6 Wickets

Australian bowlers remained in total control inside the first 10 overs. Sri Lanka’s top three batters (Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella) are back in the pavilion. Australia have won the toss and elected to bowl first here. Sri Lanka are on the verge of clinching their first bilateral ODI series victory over Australia at home since 1992 when the two teams meet again at R. Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday evening. Also Read - Sri Lanka Hoping For Wanindu Hasaranga To Be Fit For Third ODI vs Australia

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: FOUR!!! Second bouncer off the over. AUS need 19 off 8 balls.

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: DOT BALL!!!! AUS need 23 off 9 balls.

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: Chamira Karunaratne has been given the 19th over. Pat Cummins has to take a swipe at him. Cummins swings and takes two runs. AUS need 23 off 11 balls.

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: Pat Cummins needs to target this over. Two balls and two misses for Cummins. FOUR!!! AUS need 26 off 14 balls.

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: BIG APPEAL FOR LBW!!! Umpire denies it. Sri Lanka goes for the review. It is pitching outside leg. Excellent decision from the umpire. AUS need 33 off 18 balls.

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: The big wicket of Cameron Green goes to Jeffrey Vandersay. It is going down to the wire at Colombo. Wanindu Hasaranga back into the attack. AUS need 34 off 22 balls.

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: Pat Cummins is the senior partner here. Cameron Green is the youngster who can strike it well against the spinners and fast bowlers alike. Even Pat Cummins can strike a long ball. AUS need 43 off 36 balls.

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: Hasaranga has been brought into the attack. Australia can still win it from here. The target is almost run-a-ball from here. Will Cameron Green and Pat Cummins take Australia to victory here? AUS need 53 off 48 balls.

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: There is some sharp turn available for the spinners. What a tremendous effort by Sri Lanka to comeback right back into this game. AUS 192-6 after 37 overs.