  LIVE Updates – SL Vs BAN Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Nissanka Departs; Samarawickrama Joins Mendis
LIVE Updates – SL Vs BAN Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Nissanka Departs; Samarawickrama Joins Mendis

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Match Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Stay tuned to this place to get all latest updates from SL vs BAN match live from R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Updated: September 9, 2023 4:43 PM IST

By Nikhil

SL vs BAN Live

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super 4 LIVE Updates  

Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka will take on Shakib Al Hasan’s Bangladesh in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2023 at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, on Saturday. This is the second match in this round of the continental tournament. Having lost to Pakistan in their first Super 4 game, Bangladesh need to win against Sri Lanka to keep themselves alive in the competition.

SL vs BAN Asia Cup Super 4s Match Details

Date: 9 September 2023

Time: 3:00 PM IST

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo

SL vs BAN Playing 11

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shamim Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed

Live Updates

  • Sep 9, 2023 4:43 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – SL Vs BAN Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: WICKET!! Finally, Pathum Nissanka departed after making 40 runs, and Bangladesh got the much-needed breakthrough. Samarawickrama Joined Kusal Mendis

  • Sep 9, 2023 4:33 PM IST

    LIVE – SL Vs BAN Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Bangladesh is dropping catches and that might cost them because the bowlers are under pressure because of this partnership between Mendis and Nissanka.

    SL 108/1 (23)

  • Sep 9, 2023 4:31 PM IST

    LIVE – SL Vs BAN Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: 22 overs are done and dusted, Sri Lanka batters Nissanka and Mendis are looking set in the ground. Bangladesh is looking for a breakthrough. Sri Lanka has already crossed the 100-run mark. The partnership has already crossed 50 runs mark.

    SL 103/1 (22)

  • Sep 9, 2023 4:28 PM IST

    LIVE – SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: After the drinks break, the Bangladeshi bowlers have tightened the screws. Just five runs in the last three overs. SL 85/1 (20)

  • Sep 9, 2023 4:11 PM IST

    LIVE – SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Time for drinks. Batting on this pitch has been difficult but kudos to Sri Lanka for the way they batted. Sri Lanka have lost just one wicket so far. SL 80/1 (17)

  • Sep 9, 2023 3:57 PM IST

    LIVE – SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: 50 up for Sri Lanka in the 10th over. Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka are currently in the middle. SL 62/1 (13)

  • Sep 9, 2023 3:32 PM IST

    LIVE – SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: OUT!! Bangladesh lose their first wicket. Karunaratne departs after scoring 18 runs off 17 balls. SL 35/1 (6)

  • Sep 9, 2023 3:16 PM IST

    LIVE – SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Just 2 runs from Taskin’s second over. SL 18/0 (3)

  • Sep 9, 2023 3:13 PM IST

    LIVE – SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Shoriful Islam into the attack from the other end. 8 runs from this over. Karunaratne gets his first BOUNDARY!! as well. SL 16/0 (2)

  • Sep 9, 2023 3:06 PM IST

    LIVE – SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Nissanka starts the over with a BOUNDARY!! Taskin Ahmed then almost gets him out on the fourth ball but he Nissanka survives and gets another BOUNDARY! on the very next ball. 8 from the over. SL 8/0 (1)

