Live BAN vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Delhi Pollution May Force Cancellation

Live BAN vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 which will be played Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

Live Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: After the heartbreaking loss against India Sri Lanka will lock horns against Bangladesh for match 38 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 which will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Sri Lanka’s sports minister has banned the cricket board amid their poor show in the marquee event. There are chances that this clash will be suspended due to bad air quality in the national capital.

SL vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera/Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dunith Wellalage/Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan/Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

