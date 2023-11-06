Top Recommended Stories

live

Live BAN vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Tanzid Departs, Litton-Najmul Key In Run-Chase

Live BAN vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Tanzid Departs, Litton-Najmul Key In Run-Chase. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 which will be played Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

Updated: November 6, 2023 6:44 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Live Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to field first against Sri Lanka in the ICC World Cup 2023 match here at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday. Injuries to key players have hampered Sri Lanka’s World Cup campaign, but the Island nation can still reach the semifinals with a victory over Bangladesh and New Zealand in the coming week.

Bangladesh’s only World Cup triumph came against Afghanistan in Dharamsala, and six straight losses since then have left Shakib Al Hasan’s side without a chance of reaching the semifinals.

SL vs BAN Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

Live Updates

  • Nov 6, 2023 6:44 PM IST

    LIVE BAN vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: 5 overs gone, Bangladesh are now at 28/1. BAN 28/1 (5)

  • Nov 6, 2023 6:33 PM IST

    LIVE BAN vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh have already lost one wicket in the run-chase. Tanzid Hasan departed for only 9. BAN 22/1 (2.5)

  • Nov 6, 2023 5:50 PM IST

    LIVE BAN vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: That’s it! Sri Lanka are bundled out for 279 after Charith Asalanka’s hundred. SL 279

  • Nov 6, 2023 5:35 PM IST

    LIVE BAN vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: 47 overs gone, Sri Lanka are now at 262/7. Asalanka is within touching distance of a hundred. SL 262/7 (47)

  • Nov 6, 2023 5:01 PM IST

    LIVE BAN vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka have lost yet another wicket ! They have now lost half their side. 39 overs gone, the Lankan Lions are now at 216/6. SL 216/6 (39)

  • Nov 6, 2023 4:46 PM IST

    LIVE BAN vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: 36 overs gone, Sri Lanka are now within touching distance of a 200. SL 198/5 (36)

  • Nov 6, 2023 4:39 PM IST

    LIVE BAN vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: 34 overs gone, Sri Lanka are now at 191/5. Charith Asalanka have completed his half-century as well. SL 191/5

  • Nov 6, 2023 4:26 PM IST

    LIVE BAN vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: 31 overs gone, Sri Lanka are now at 169/5. SL 169/5 (31)

  • Nov 6, 2023 4:18 PM IST

    LIVE BAN vs SL ODI World Cup 2023: 30 overs gone, Sri Lanka are now at 162/5. SL 162/5 (30)

  • Nov 6, 2023 4:16 PM IST

    LIVE BAN vs SL ODI World Cup 2023: The captain of Sri Lanka, Kusal Mendis did have chat with Bangladesh coach, Hathurusingha but nothing can be done now as the game has gone with the new batter in accordance to the laws.

