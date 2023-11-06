Home

Live BAN vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Tanzid Departs, Litton-Najmul Key In Run-Chase

Live BAN vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Tanzid Departs, Litton-Najmul Key In Run-Chase.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table Sri Lanka VS Bangladesh 279 (49.3) 59/2 (10.3) Run Rate: (Current: 5.62) BAN need 221 runs in 237 balls at 5.59 rpo Last Wicket: Litton Das lbw b Dilshan Madushanka 23 (22) - 41/2 in 6.2 Over Najmul Hossain Shanto 15 * (21) 2x4, 0x6 Shakib Al Hasan (C) 8 (15) 1x4, 0x6 Angelo Mathews (0.3-0-2-0) * Dushmantha Chameera (2-0-8-0)

Live Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to field first against Sri Lanka in the ICC World Cup 2023 match here at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday. Injuries to key players have hampered Sri Lanka’s World Cup campaign, but the Island nation can still reach the semifinals with a victory over Bangladesh and New Zealand in the coming week.

Bangladesh’s only World Cup triumph came against Afghanistan in Dharamsala, and six straight losses since then have left Shakib Al Hasan’s side without a chance of reaching the semifinals.

SL vs BAN Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

