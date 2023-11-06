By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Live BAN vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Tanzid Departs, Litton-Najmul Key In Run-Chase. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 which will be played Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.
Live Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to field first against Sri Lanka in the ICC World Cup 2023 match here at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday. Injuries to key players have hampered Sri Lanka’s World Cup campaign, but the Island nation can still reach the semifinals with a victory over Bangladesh and New Zealand in the coming week.
Bangladesh’s only World Cup triumph came against Afghanistan in Dharamsala, and six straight losses since then have left Shakib Al Hasan’s side without a chance of reaching the semifinals.
SL vs BAN Playing XIs
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam
