Live BAN vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Shoriful Gets Early Breakthrough For Bangladesh

Live BAN vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 which will be played Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

Updated: November 6, 2023 2:36 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Live Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: After the heartbreaking loss against India Sri Lanka will lock horns against Bangladesh for match 38 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 which will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Sri Lanka’s sports minister has banned the cricket board amid their poor show in the marquee event. There are chances that this clash will be suspended due to bad air quality in the national capital.

SL vs BAN Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

Live Updates

  • Nov 6, 2023 2:36 PM IST

    Live BAN vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: BACK-2-BACK BOUNDARIES!! for Nissanka. He is leading the charge here for the Lankan Lions. Nissanka has kept the SL afloat despite an early blow. SL 38/1 (7)

  • Nov 6, 2023 2:28 PM IST

    Live BAN vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: ANOTHER GREAT OVER!! from Tasking Ahmed. Just 1 run from the first five balls. BOUNDARY! from Nissanka to end the over. SL 29/1 (6)

  • Nov 6, 2023 2:24 PM IST

    Live BAN vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: ANOTHER BOUNDARY! for Nissanka. He is targeting Shoriful Islam. Nissanka is not allowing the pressure get to them. 6 runs from this over. SL 24/1 (5)

  • Nov 6, 2023 2:21 PM IST

    Live BAN vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: MAIDEN!! from Taskin Ahmed against Mendis. ANother good over from the pacer. He kept the pressure on despite a big over from Shoriful. SL 18/1 (4)

  • Nov 6, 2023 2:16 PM IST

    Live BAN vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: BACK-2-BACK BOUNDARIES! for Nissanka against Shoriful Islam on the second and third ball. ANOTHER BOUNDARY! for Nissanka to end the over. 12 runs from the over. SL 18/1 (3)

  • Nov 6, 2023 2:12 PM IST

    Live BAN vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Taskin Ahmed comes into the attack from the other end. Just one run from his first over. What a start for Bangladesh here, coupe more wickets will throw Lankan Lions on backfoot. SL 6/1 (2)

  • Nov 6, 2023 2:07 PM IST

    Live BAN vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: BOUNDARY! for Kusal Perera on the third ball. He gets off the mark with a four but wait a minute. WICKET!! OUT! Shoriful Islam gets the breakthrough in the first over itself. Perera departs after scoring just 4 runs. SL 5/1 (1)

  • Nov 6, 2023 2:02 PM IST

    Live BAN vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: The players are on the field The match is underway. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera are out to open for SL and Shoriful Islam will start the bowling attack for Bangladesh.

  • Nov 6, 2023 1:59 PM IST

    Live BAN vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: The national anthem ceremony have come to an end. The match will start soon. Sri Lankan openers will eye to give their team a good start.

  • Nov 6, 2023 1:40 PM IST

    Bangladesh Playing XI: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

