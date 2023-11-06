Home

Sports

Live BAN vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Shoriful Gets Early Breakthrough For Bangladesh

live

Live BAN vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Shoriful Gets Early Breakthrough For Bangladesh

Live BAN vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 which will be played Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

Live BAN vs SL ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score

Live Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score: After the heartbreaking loss against India Sri Lanka will lock horns against Bangladesh for match 38 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 which will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Sri Lanka’s sports minister has banned the cricket board amid their poor show in the marquee event. There are chances that this clash will be suspended due to bad air quality in the national capital.

Trending Now

SL vs BAN Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.