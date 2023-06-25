Top Recommended Stories

  • HIGHLIGHST | SL Vs IRE, ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Hasaranga Fifer Powers Sri Lanka Beat Ireland By 133 Runs
HIGHLIGHTS | ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier SL vs IRE Score: Ireland have been knocked out while Sri Lanka's win takes Scotland and Oman also through.

Updated: June 25, 2023 7:32 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

HIGHLIGHTS | ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier SL vs IRE Score: Sri Lanka ended Ireland’s hopes with a massive 133-run win in a Super Six match in the ICC World Cup qualifier on Sunday. The result also clinched a place in the Super Six for Scotland and Oman, who were in action at the same time. Dimuth Karunaratne had enjoyed knocks of 52 and 61 not out in wins over the UAE and Oman, and produced his best performance with 103 as Sri Lanka made 325 after being invited to bat.  In a tournament where big chases have come thick and fast, Wanindu Hasaranga (5/79) again made the difference with the ball, collecting a third five-wicket haul in as many matches in the 133-run win. Ireland were all out for 192. In the other game of the tournament, Brandon McMullen began this tournament with a five-wicket haul, and he now has a maiden ODI hundred after firing Scotland to a 76-run win over Oman.

SL vs IRE Playing XIs:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

Live Updates

  • 7:19 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs IRE, ODI WC 2023 Qualifier: Wanindu Hasaranga gets a fifer as Ireland were all out for 192. Hasaranga finished with figures of 10-0-79-5. Sri Lanka won by 133 runs. Hasaranga joins Waqar Younis for taking fifers in three consecutive ODIs. Ireland have been knocked out while Sri Lanka’s win takes Scotland and Oman also through.

  • 6:54 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs IRE, ODI WC 2023 Qualifier: Ireland are slowly going down in the barrel. From 58/4 in the 12th over, the Irish have lost four more for the next 13 overs. IRE 152/8 (25)

  • 6:10 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs IRE, ODI WC 2023 Qualifier: Drinks are on the field now. Positive batting from Ireland, but they’ve lost wickets in doing so. They need a big partnership to save what looks like a sinking ship. IRE 86/4 (16)

  • 5:55 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs IRE, ODI WC 2023 Qualifier: Ireland are in total shambles. They lost Andrew Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker in consecutive overs. Dasun Shanaka and Wanindu Hasaranga were the lucky ones. IRE 62/4 (12)

  • 5:31 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs IRE, ODI WC 2023 Qualifier: After a couple of hits to the fence, Andy McBrine is caught at long leg off Kasun Rajitha’s bowling. Sri Lanka in form control. IRE 40/2 (7)

  • 5:15 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs IRE, ODI WC 2023 Qualifier: OUTTT!!! Sri Lanka have got the first breakthrough. Paul Stirling edges behind and Kusal Mendis takes the catch. Lahiru Kumara gets a wicket. IRE 21/1 (3.4)

  • 4:57 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs IRE, ODI WC 2023 Qualifier: Andy McBrine and Paul Stirling are at the crease. Kasun Rajitha will open the attack.

  • 4:37 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs IRE, ODI WC 2023 Qualifier: Two wickets in the final over from Ireland and Sri Lanka are all out for 325, thanks to a brilliant ton from Dimuth Karunaratne. Good fightback from the Irish bowlers too.

  • 4:10 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs IRE, ODI WC 2023 Qualifier: 300 up for Sri Lanka in the 47th over. Dhananjaya de Silva is batting on 30. SL 304/7 (47)

  • 3:18 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs IRE, ODI WC 2023 Qualifier: WICKET!! Sadeera Samarawickrama departs as Gareth Delany gets the much-needed breakthrough for Ireland. Dimuth Karunaratne completed his ton to put Sri Lanka on top.
    SL 224/3 (36)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

