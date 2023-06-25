Top Recommended Stories

LIVE | SL vs IRE, ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier, Cricket Score: Ireland Aim To Keep Hopes Alive

LIVE | ODI World Cup 2023 Qualfier SL vs IRE Score: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of ODI World Cup 2023 qualifier Match 15 between Sri Lanka and Ireland.

Updated: June 25, 2023 10:53 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

LIVE | SL vs IRE, ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier, Cricket Score: Ireland Aim To Keep Hopes Alive
LIVE | ODI World Cup 2023 Qualfier SL vs IRE Score

LIVE | ODI World Cup 2023 Qualfier SL vs IRE Score: Sri Lanka will lock horns against Ireland for the Match No.15 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Sunday at The Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo. This will be the must-win game for Ireland to stay alive in the tournament. On the other hand,  Dasun Shanaka &Co.  are sitting pretty on top of the table in Group B with four points and a net run rate of +4.220 thanks to wins in both their matches.

SL vs IRE Probable XIs:

SL Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhanajay de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Asitha Madusanka Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

IRE Probable XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tractor, Cutis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delaney, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

    LIVE | ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier, SL vs IRE Score: Wanindu Hasaranga will likely to be the key player for Sri Lanka.

    LIVE | ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier, SL vs IRE Score: On the other hand, Sri Lanka are at the top of the points table.

    LIVE | ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier SL vs IRE Score: This will be the must-win game for Ireland as the side need to win this to stay in the tournament.

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Sri Lanka vs Ireland ODI World Cup 2023 qualifiers match.

