Hello and welcome to the live updates of IRE vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 match. After a rollicking start to the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup on Saturday, it's time for the Group 2 proceedings to kick off at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart where former champion Sri Lank will take on Ireland. Both the teams reached the Super 12 stage after qualifying through the preliminary round.

Squads:

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Pramod Madushan, Ashen Bandara, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Graham Hume, Fionn Hand, Conor Olphert, Stephen Doheny