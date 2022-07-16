LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1 Live Score and Match Updates: STUMPS: Pakistan Finish On 24/2 At Stumps, Trail By 198 Runs; Imam Falls Early As Rajitha Draws First Blood; Last Wicket Stand Drags Sri Lanka To 222/10; Theekshana-Rajitha Frustrate Pakistan As Last Wicket Stand Swells; Chandimal Departs After Tea, Sri Lanka Close To Being All-out | TEA: Chandimal Guides Sri Lanka To 166/8 At Tea; Chandimal’s Gritty Knock Takes Sri Lanka Past 150; Pakistan In Total Control After Lunch; Mendis Departs, Chandimal Running Out of Partners; Chandimal-Mendis Steady Sri Lanka After Shaheen’s Blitz; Dhananjaya-Dickwella Depart After Lunch, Pakistan On Top; Shaheen Removes Dhananjaya, Sri Lanka Lose Half Their Side; Pakistan Bounce Back After Steady Stand | Lunch: Yasir Shah has been the pick of the bowlers till now for Pakistan. The experienced leg spinner got the better of Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews before lunch giving Pakistan a head start at lunch. Dinesh Chandimal, who has been in red hot form, is trying to built a stand along with Dhananjaya de Silva to bail Lanka out of this situation. Will they succeed in doing so? Stay tuned for live updatesAlso Read - SL vs PAK 1st Test Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live in India

Now that Sri Lanka has given a formidable Australian team a run for their money, they would be confident ahead of the Test versus Pakistan starting Saturday (July 16) at the iconic Galle international stadium.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Agha Salman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

Live Updates

  • 5:33 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK: Probably the last over before stumps. Both Azhar Ali and Babar Azam will look to keep Sri Lanka out in this over and they do. Pakistan finish on 24/2 at stumps, Day 1. They trail by 198 runs.

  • 5:30 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK: The light has slightly improved a bit. Azhar Ali and Babar Azam are battling out these tough conditions. Prabath Jayasuriya is bowling nicely at the moment. Maiden over. PAK 22/2 (17)

  • 5:22 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK: Abdullah Shafique has been struck in front of the wicket. Marais Erasmus raises the finger. Jayasuriya gets his first wicket. Shafique departs for 13. Pakistan 21/2 (14.5).

  • 4:55 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK: Imam-ul-Haq falls early as Kasun Rajitha gives an early setback to Pakistan. Azhar Ali is the new batter in. There is a hint of late swing currently and Sri Lankan seamers are making full use of the conditions. PAK 12/1 (7)

  • 4:46 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK: Kasun Rajitha appeals for an LBW! Umpire denies bat. Sri Lanka sends it upstairs. Wickets missing. Imam-ul-Haq survives. PAK 12/0 (5.2)

  • 4:20 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK: Hello and welcome to the Pakistan’s first innings here at the Galle International stadium. Kasun Rajitha to open the proceedings for Sri Lanka. Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-haq to open for Pakistan.

  • 4:15 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK: Shaheen Shah Afridi picks up the final wicket as Sri Lanka gets all out on 222. Dinesh Chandimal remained the top scorer (76). Afridi picked up 4 wickets to top the wickets column.

  • 3:52 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK: Kasun Rajitha is hit on the helmet by Naseem Shah. Frustration clearly mounting on the Pakistan bowlers. Concussion protocol is being followed at the ground. SL 203/9 after 63 overs.

  • 3:43 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK: Will this pair take Sri Lanka past 200? If they do, it will be considered as one hell of a task. Pakistan bowlers are bowling a barrage of bouncers to rattle Sri Lankan tail. FOUR!!! Edge and it trickles away to third man. SL 200/9 (61).

  • 3:37 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK: The final pair is testing Pakistan’s resistance. This pair has added 18 from 25 balls till now. Yasir Shah brought back into the attack from the city end. Solid front foot defence from Theekshana. SL 195/9 (59.2)