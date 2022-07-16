LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1 Live Score and Match Updates: STUMPS: Pakistan Finish On 24/2 At Stumps, Trail By 198 Runs; Imam Falls Early As Rajitha Draws First Blood; Last Wicket Stand Drags Sri Lanka To 222/10; Theekshana-Rajitha Frustrate Pakistan As Last Wicket Stand Swells; Chandimal Departs After Tea, Sri Lanka Close To Being All-out | TEA: Chandimal Guides Sri Lanka To 166/8 At Tea; Chandimal’s Gritty Knock Takes Sri Lanka Past 150; Pakistan In Total Control After Lunch; Mendis Departs, Chandimal Running Out of Partners; Chandimal-Mendis Steady Sri Lanka After Shaheen’s Blitz; Dhananjaya-Dickwella Depart After Lunch, Pakistan On Top; Shaheen Removes Dhananjaya, Sri Lanka Lose Half Their Side; Pakistan Bounce Back After Steady Stand | Lunch: Yasir Shah has been the pick of the bowlers till now for Pakistan. The experienced leg spinner got the better of Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews before lunch giving Pakistan a head start at lunch. Dinesh Chandimal, who has been in red hot form, is trying to built a stand along with Dhananjaya de Silva to bail Lanka out of this situation. Will they succeed in doing so? Stay tuned for live updatesAlso Read - SL vs PAK 1st Test Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live in India

Now that Sri Lanka has given a formidable Australian team a run for their money, they would be confident ahead of the Test versus Pakistan starting Saturday (July 16) at the iconic Galle international stadium.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Agha Salman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah