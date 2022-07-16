LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1 Live Score and Match Updates: Pakistan Bounce Back After Steady Stand | Lucnch: Yasir Shah has been the pick of the bowlers till now for Pakistan. The experienced leg spinner got the better of Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews before lunch giving Pakistan a head start at lunch. Dinesh Chandimal, who has been in red hot form, is trying to built a stand along with Dhananjaya de Silva to bail Lanka out of this situation. Will they succeed in doing so? Stay tuned for live updatesAlso Read - SL vs PAK 1st Test Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live in India

Now that Sri Lanka has given a formidable Australian team a run for their money, they would be confident ahead of the Test versus Pakistan starting Saturday (July 16) at the iconic Galle international stadium. The Babar Azam-led side is a settled unit and would certainly start favourites against the hosts. The Lankan batsmen will have their task cut out.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Agha Salman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

While the Pakistan series will not generate as much as revenue, it needs to go on for several reasons. Sri Lanka is set to host the Asia Cup later next month and the cricket board and the government are doing their best to ensure the tournament remains on the island without being shifted to the United Arab Emirates.

Live Updates

    LIVE | SL vs Pak 1st Test Day 1 Updates, Galle: Matthews departs without troubling the scorers, the hosts get deeper in trouble. Chandimal holds the key from here if the Lankans want to stage a comeback. LIVE | SL: 71/4 vs Pak

    LIVE | SL vs Pak 1st Test Day 1 Updates, Galle: Now it is over to the experienced pair of Chandimal and Matthews to do the rebuilding job. Pakistan has been outstanding with the ball after losing the toss. LIVE | SL: 63/3 vs Pak

    LIVE | SL vs Pak 1st Test Day 1 Updates, Galle: Sri Lanka reeling as they lose two quick wickets. This is not a good start for the hosts. LIVE | SL: 60/3 vs PAK

    LIVE | SL vs Pak 1st Test Day 1 Updates, Galle: After the loss of Karunaratne, Fernando and Mendis has kept things steady. The Pakistan new ball bowlers are looking to get more wickets and the contest is really fierce.

    LIVE | SL vs Pak 1st Test Day 1 Updates, Galle: BIG setback for Lanka. They have lost captain Karunaratne and it is Afridi who has picked up the wicket. Great start for Pakistan at Galle. They would hope to make more inroads as Kusal Mendis joins Fernando. LIVE | 16/1 vs PAK

    LIVE | SL vs Pak 1st Test Day 1 Updates, Galle: As was expected, Hasan Ali will share the new ball with Afridi. This is a lethal bowling pair and they would be hoping they can dent the hosts early in the Test.

    LIVE | SL vs Pak 1st Test Day 1 Updates, Galle: A couple of boundaries in the first over of the Test from Oshada Fernando to get the hosts off the blocks. Shaheen Afridi would like to find the right length and line on this pitch quickly.

    LIVE | SL vs Pak 1st Test Day 1 Updates, Galle: The Sri Lankan opening pair would look to get off to a steady start and not conceded early wickets against the Pakistan pacers. Yasir Shah is set to play a big part in the game. Also, it would be interesting to see if Galle offers spin on the opening day.

