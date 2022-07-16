LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1 Live Score and Match Updates: Chandimal’s Gritty Knock Takes Sri Lanka Past 150; Pakistan In Total Control After Lunch; Mendis Departs, Chandimal Running Out of Partners; Chandimal-Mendis Steady Sri Lanka After Shaheen’s Blitz; Dhananjaya-Dickwella Depart After Lunch, Pakistan On Top; Shaheen Removes Dhananjaya, Sri Lanka Lose Half Their Side; Pakistan Bounce Back After Steady Stand | Lunch: Yasir Shah has been the pick of the bowlers till now for Pakistan. The experienced leg spinner got the better of Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews before lunch giving Pakistan a head start at lunch. Dinesh Chandimal, who has been in red hot form, is trying to built a stand along with Dhananjaya de Silva to bail Lanka out of this situation. Will they succeed in doing so? Stay tuned for live updatesAlso Read - SL vs PAK 1st Test Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live in India

Now that Sri Lanka has given a formidable Australian team a run for their money, they would be confident ahead of the Test versus Pakistan starting Saturday (July 16) at the iconic Galle international stadium. The Babar Azam-led side is a settled unit and would certainly start favourites against the hosts. The Lankan batsmen will have their task cut out.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Agha Salman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

While the Pakistan series will not generate as much as revenue, it needs to go on for several reasons. Sri Lanka is set to host the Asia Cup later next month and the cricket board and the government are doing their best to ensure the tournament remains on the island without being shifted to the United Arab Emirates.