Now that Sri Lanka has given a formidable Australian team a run for their money, they would be confident ahead of the Test versus Pakistan starting Saturday (July 16) at the iconic Galle international stadium. The Babar Azam-led side is a settled unit and would certainly start favourites against the hosts. The Lankan batsmen will have their task cut out. Also Read - SL vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Test Match at Galle International Cricket Stadium 16-20 July at 10:00 AM IST

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha Also Read - SL vs Pak: Sri Lanka Announces 18-Member Squad For Pakistan Tests Amid National Emergency, Economic Crisis

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Agha Salman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

While the Pakistan series will not generate as much as revenue, it needs to go on for several reasons. Sri Lanka is set to host the Asia Cup later next month and the cricket board and the government are doing their best to ensure the tournament remains on the island without being shifted to the United Arab Emirates.

  • 2:35 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK: Excellent defence from Dinesh Chandimal against the spinners. FOUR!! What a shot from the man in form. The confidence with which Chandimal is leading the resistance at the moment, he surely deserves a ton. SL 165/8 (50).

  • 2:26 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK: Dinesh Chandimal takes a single on the first ball. This means he has got enough confidence in Theekshana’s batting ability. Sri Lanka cross the 150 mark. Still not enough against an in-form Pakistan. SL 153/8 (48).

  • 2:17 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK: 50 for Dinesh Chandimal. Another fighting knock from the senior batter. Maheesh Theekshana can bat too. After his innings against Australia, no one will doubt that. Maiden over from Nawaz. SL 145/8 (46).

  • 2:11 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK: Another wicket falls and this time, it is Prabath Jayasuriya. Pakistan in total control here. Complete dominance by the Babar Azam-led side. Theekshana is the new batter in and Naseem welcomes him with a bouncer. SL 137/8 (44.4)

  • 2:05 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK: Sri Lanka are in all sorts of trouble as Ramesh Mendis nicks one to the wicket-keeper. 7th wicket down and Dinesh Chandimal is running out of partners at the moment. Nawaz back into the attack. SL 131/7 (43.1)

  • 1:56 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK: Nawaz is bowling a tad fuller against the Sri Lankan batters who are playing him nicely along the ground. It is going well for Sri Lanka. The only thing they need to avoid right now is a run-out. SL 130/6 (42)

  • 1:45 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK: Resumption of play after DRINKS BREAK. Dinesh Chandimal is steadily building up his innings like he did against Australia. Mohammed Nawaz to bowl his first over in the innings. SL 124/6 (39.1)

  • 1:38 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK: FOUR!!! Brilliant sweep shot from Dinesh Chandimal. It was not a bad delivery from Yasir Shah but played incredibly well by him. Single off the next ball. SL 122/6 (38.4)

  • 1:28 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK: Naseem Shah into the attack now. Fast bowlers from both ends. He is not bowling express pace at the moment. Just below 140. FOUR!!! Dinesh Chandimal collects a boundary. SL 114/6 (35).

  • 1:21 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK: There is not much extravagant movement in the middle. Just enough to trouble the batters. Shaheen Shah Afridi is targeting the pads at the moment. End of the 34th over, SL 110/6.