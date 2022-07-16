LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1 Live Score and Match Updates: Theekshana-Rajitha Frustrate Pakistan As Last Wicket Stand Swells; Chandimal Departs After Tea, Sri Lanka Close To Being All-out; Chandimal Guides Sri Lanka To 166/8 At Tea; Chandimal’s Gritty Knock Takes Sri Lanka Past 150; Pakistan In Total Control After Lunch; Mendis Departs, Chandimal Running Out of Partners; Chandimal-Mendis Steady Sri Lanka After Shaheen’s Blitz; Dhananjaya-Dickwella Depart After Lunch, Pakistan On Top; Shaheen Removes Dhananjaya, Sri Lanka Lose Half Their Side; Pakistan Bounce Back After Steady Stand | Lunch: Yasir Shah has been the pick of the bowlers till now for Pakistan. The experienced leg spinner got the better of Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews before lunch giving Pakistan a head start at lunch. Dinesh Chandimal, who has been in red hot form, is trying to built a stand along with Dhananjaya de Silva to bail Lanka out of this situation. Will they succeed in doing so? Stay tuned for live updatesAlso Read - SL vs PAK 1st Test Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live in India

Now that Sri Lanka has given a formidable Australian team a run for their money, they would be confident ahead of the Test versus Pakistan starting Saturday (July 16) at the iconic Galle international stadium. The Babar Azam-led side is a settled unit and would certainly start favourites against the hosts. The Lankan batsmen will have their task cut out.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Agha Salman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

    LIVE | SL vs PAK: Kasun Rajitha is hit on the helmet by Naseem Shah. Frustration clearly mounting on the Pakistan bowlers. Concussion protocol is being followed at the ground. SL 203/9 after 63 overs.

    LIVE | SL vs PAK: Will this pair take Sri Lanka past 200? If they do, it will be considered as one hell of a task. Pakistan bowlers are bowling a barrage of bouncers to rattle Sri Lankan tail. FOUR!!! Edge and it trickles away to third man. SL 200/9 (61).

    LIVE | SL vs PAK: The final pair is testing Pakistan’s resistance. This pair has added 18 from 25 balls till now. Yasir Shah brought back into the attack from the city end. Solid front foot defence from Theekshana. SL 195/9 (59.2)

    LIVE | SL vs PAK: With Dinesh Chandimal gone, Sri Lanka are on to their last pair. Will this pair resist against this Pakistan? FOUR!!! Theekshana plays two back to back boundaries. Is that a start of resistance? SL 187/9 (55.5)

    LIVE | SL vs PAK: Shaheen Afridi introduced back into the attack. FOUR!!! ‘Take that’ says Dinesh Chandimal. Shaheen retorts with a bouncer. Excellent cricket between the two sides. Single and Theekshana on strike. Afridi bowls it down the leg side. SL 175/8 (54)

    LIVE | SL vs PAK: TEA has been called. Sri Lanka 166/8 (52).

    LIVE | SL vs PAK: Excellent defence from Dinesh Chandimal against the spinners. FOUR!! What a shot from the man in form. The confidence with which Chandimal is leading the resistance at the moment, he surely deserves a ton. SL 165/8 (50).

    LIVE | SL vs PAK: Dinesh Chandimal takes a single on the first ball. This means he has got enough confidence in Theekshana’s batting ability. Sri Lanka cross the 150 mark. Still not enough against an in-form Pakistan. SL 153/8 (48).

    LIVE | SL vs PAK: 50 for Dinesh Chandimal. Another fighting knock from the senior batter. Maheesh Theekshana can bat too. After his innings against Australia, no one will doubt that. Maiden over from Nawaz. SL 145/8 (46).