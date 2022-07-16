LIVE | SL vs Pak 1st Test Day 1 Scores and Updates, Galle

Now that Sri Lanka has given a formidable Australian team a run for their money, they would be confident ahead of the Test versus Pakistan starting Saturday (July 16) at the iconic Galle international stadium. The Babar Azam-led side is a settled unit and would certainly start favourites against the hosts. The Lankan batsmen will have their task cut out. The onus will be once again on Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews to step up if Sri Lanka are to offer a challenge.Also Read - SL vs PAK 1st Test Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live in India

Live Updates

  • 11:20 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs Pak 1st Test Day 1 Updates, Galle: Sri Lanka reeling as they lose two quick wickets. This is not a good start for the hosts. LIVE | SL: 60/3 vs PAK

  • 10:38 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs Pak 1st Test Day 1 Updates, Galle: After the loss of Karunaratne, Fernando and Mendis has kept things steady. The Pakistan new ball bowlers are looking to get more wickets and the contest is really fierce.

  • 10:26 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs Pak 1st Test Day 1 Updates, Galle: BIG setback for Lanka. They have lost captain Karunaratne and it is Afridi who has picked up the wicket. Great start for Pakistan at Galle. They would hope to make more inroads as Kusal Mendis joins Fernando. LIVE | 16/1 vs PAK

  • 10:18 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs Pak 1st Test Day 1 Updates, Galle: As was expected, Hasan Ali will share the new ball with Afridi. This is a lethal bowling pair and they would be hoping they can dent the hosts early in the Test.

  • 10:11 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs Pak 1st Test Day 1 Updates, Galle: A couple of boundaries in the first over of the Test from Oshada Fernando to get the hosts off the blocks. Shaheen Afridi would like to find the right length and line on this pitch quickly.

  • 9:58 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs Pak 1st Test Day 1 Updates, Galle: The Sri Lankan opening pair would look to get off to a steady start and not conceded early wickets against the Pakistan pacers. Yasir Shah is set to play a big part in the game. Also, it would be interesting to see if Galle offers spin on the opening day.

  • 9:50 AM IST

  • 9:47 AM IST

    Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha

  • 9:41 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs Pak 1st Test Day 1 Updates, Galle: This could be a big advantage for the hosts to have the best use of the pitch. And also, another thing that could work to their advantage is the fact that they would not be batting last.

  • 9:39 AM IST