LIVE | SL vs Pak 1st Test Day 1 Scores and Updates, Galle

Now that Sri Lanka has given a formidable Australian team a run for their money, they would be confident ahead of the Test versus Pakistan starting Saturday (July 16) at the iconic Galle international stadium. The Babar Azam-led side is a settled unit and would certainly start favourites against the hosts. The Lankan batsmen will have their task cut out. The onus will be once again on Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews to step up if Sri Lanka are to offer a challenge.Also Read - SL vs PAK 1st Test Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live in India

SL vs Pak 1st Test live score, SL vs Pak 1st Test live cricket score, SL vs Pak 1st Test live cricket streaming, SL vs Pak 1st Test live streaming, SL vs Pak 1st Test playing XI, Pakistan Tour of Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test, Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Live Score, Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Live Cricket Score Also Read - SL vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Test Match at Galle International Cricket Stadium 16-20 July at 10:00 AM IST