LIVE | SL vs Pak 1st Test Day 1 Scores and Updates, Galle

Now that Sri Lanka has given a formidable Australian team a run for their money, they would be confident ahead of the Test versus Pakistan starting Saturday (July 16) at the iconic Galle international stadium. The Babar Azam-led side is a settled unit and would certainly start favourites against the hosts. The Lankan batsmen will have their task cut out. The onus will be once again on Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews to step up if Sri Lanka are to offer a challenge.Also Read - SL vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Test Match at Galle International Cricket Stadium 16-20 July at 10:00 AM IST

SL vs Pak 1st Test live score, SL vs Pak 1st Test live cricket score, SL vs Pak 1st Test live cricket streaming, SL vs Pak 1st Test live streaming, SL vs Pak 1st Test playing XI, Pakistan Tour of Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test, Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Live Score, Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Live Cricket Score Also Read - SL vs PAK 1st Test Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live in India

Also Read - SL vs Pak: Sri Lanka Announces 18-Member Squad For Pakistan Tests Amid National Emergency, Economic Crisis

Live Updates

  • 9:58 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs Pak 1st Test Day 1 Updates, Galle: The Sri Lankan opening pair would look to get off to a steady start and not conceded early wickets against the Pakistan pacers. Yasir Shah is set to play a big part in the game. Also, it would be interesting to see if Galle offers spin on the opening day.

  • 9:50 AM IST

  • 9:47 AM IST

    Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha

  • 9:41 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs Pak 1st Test Day 1 Updates, Galle: This could be a big advantage for the hosts to have the best use of the pitch. And also, another thing that could work to their advantage is the fact that they would not be batting last.

  • 9:39 AM IST

  • 9:34 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs Pak 1st Test Day 1 Updates, Galle: Sri Lanka opt to bat.

  • 9:27 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs Pak 1st Test Day 1 Updates, Galle: The hosts would be high-on-confidence after drawing against a formidable Australian side, but the Babar-led side seem to have their bases covered and that could make the difference.

  • 9:25 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs Pak 1st Test Day 1 Updates, Galle: There is also WTC points at stake here. The hosts are third in the points table and clean-sweep will help them strengthen their position, while a whitewash would also help Pakistan zoom from the third to the fifth position. So, a lot at stake at spin-friendly Galle.

  • 9:18 AM IST

  • 9:13 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs Pak 1st Test Day 1 Updates, Galle: In all probability, it is a ‘win the toss and bat first’ kind of a pitch. That is also going to be the case because the pitch could assist spinners in a big way in the fag end of the Test.