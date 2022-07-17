LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 2 Score and Match Updates: Pakistan were 24/2 at stumps, trailing by 198 runs, after bowling out Sri Lanka for 222 in their first innings on the opening day of the first Test at Galle International Stadium, here on Saturday. Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka hoped to make it count with a big first innings total. But the Pakistan bowling attack, led by Shaheen Afridi, were too hot to handle for the hosts.Also Read - SL vs PAK 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Pakistan Finish On 24/2 At Stumps, Trail By 198 Runs

However, it wasn’t all doom and gloom for the Sri Lanka batting department. Dinesh Chandimal continued his golden run in Galle after his brilliant double ton against Australia. As wickets were falling, Chandimal was dogged in his resistance, playing a vital knock of 76. He also played a few brilliant shots, taking the attack to the Pakistan pacers. Also Read - Virat Kohli's Response To Babar Azam's Tweet Should Not Be Missed, See Viral Tweet

After an under-par total on the board, early wickets were the need of the hour for the hosts and Rajitha delivered just that. He struck Imam-ul-Haq on the pads, trapping him lbw for 2. Imam immediately reviewed the call and ball tracking showed that the delivery was clipping the stumps. Azhar Ali (3) and skipper Babar Azam (1) were unbeaten at the crease for Pakistan when the play came to an end on Day 1. Also Read - SL vs PAK 1st Test Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live in India

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Agha Salman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

