LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 2 Score and Match Updates: Babar Slams 100 As Last Wicket Stand Frustrate Hosts; Yasir Departs After Lunch, Babar Keeps Pakistan Afloat; Jayasuriya Restricts Pakistan To 104/7 At Lunch; Jayasuriya Picks Up Fifer, Sri Lanka In Total Control | Pakistan were 24/2 at stumps, trailing by 198 runs, after bowling out Sri Lanka for 222 in their first innings on the opening day of the first Test at Galle International Stadium, here on Saturday. Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka hoped to make it count with a big first innings total. But the Pakistan bowling attack, led by Shaheen Afridi, were too hot to handle for the hosts.Also Read - Babar Azam Slams Record-Breaking 7th Test Century

Live Updates

  • 4:26 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 2: Suddenly, the pitch has gone completely flat. No help for the spinners anymore. Karunaratne must look to bring a pacer to change the pace of the game. PAK trail by 13 runs.

  • 4:13 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 2: The partnership now goes past 50. Naseem Shah has contributed 5 runs to that. FOUR!!! Babar Azam takes Pakistan past 200 now. Single taken and Naseem Shah need to survive one ball. PAK 204/9 (86)

  • 4:08 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 2: FOUR!!! That is a brilliant shot and Single. 7th test hundred for Babar Azam. Fantastic stuff from the Pakistan skipper. Pakistan now trail by 23 runs. Naseem Shah on strike now.

  • 3:52 PM IST

  • 3:45 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 2: Some quick runs in last couple of overs for Pakistan. Babar Azam will fancy a hundred from here. Sri Lanka might be looking forward to a TEA BREAK as soon as possible. PAK trail by 28 runs.

  • 3:35 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 2: The formula has just been set by the Pakistan’s last pair. SIX!!! This is smoked out of the park by the Pakistan skipper. He reaches the 90 run mark and Pakistan trail by 38 runs.

  • 3:24 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 2: The partnership now grows to 26(108). Naseem Shah still hasn’t got off the mark. But he is doing a great job for the team. Supporting his captain, he is cruising along to decrease a deficit. PAK 174/9 (78.4)

  • 3:10 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 2: Back to back boundaries for Babar Azam in this over. FOUR!!! Another boundary in the over. 12 runs in the over and Babar races to 77. Pakistan now closing in quickly on the deficit as it reduces to 51. PAK 171/9 (75)

  • 3:00 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 2: Ramesh Mendis has been persistent on that nagging length. Just 2 balls left in the over and Karunaratne has spread the field to avoid any singles. BIG APPEAL FOR LBW!!! Umpire denies it. Karunaratne sends it upstairs. Umpires call on wickets and impact. PAK 159/9 (73).

  • 2:50 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 2: The session has been extended by half n hour courtesy of this last wicket stand between Babar and Naseem. Fun fact: Naseem is still not off the mark. Naseem to face the last ball again and he survives. PAK 157/9 (71)