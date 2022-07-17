LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 2 Score and Match Updates: Yasir Departs After Lunch, Babar Keeps Pakistan Afloat; Jayasuriya Restricts Pakistan To 104/7 At Lunch; Jayasuriya Picks Up Fifer, Sri Lanka In Total Control | Pakistan were 24/2 at stumps, trailing by 198 runs, after bowling out Sri Lanka for 222 in their first innings on the opening day of the first Test at Galle International Stadium, here on Saturday. Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka hoped to make it count with a big first innings total. But the Pakistan bowling attack, led by Shaheen Afridi, were too hot to handle for the hosts.Also Read - SL vs PAK: Babar Azam Breaks Virat Kohli's Record, Becomes Fastest Asian Batter To Reach This Milestone

  • 2:50 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 2: The session has been extended by half n hour courtesy of this last wicket stand between Babar and Naseem. Fun fact: Naseem is still not off the mark. Naseem to face the last ball again and he survives. PAK 157/9 (71)

  • 2:40 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 2: Naseem Shah will be attacked with bouncers from one end. On the other hand, Babar is looking to nudge or defend. Boundary have stopped coming for a while now. Single and Naseem Shah has to survive one ball from Jayasuriya. PAK 155/9 after 69 overs.

  • 2:27 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 2: The game has come to a bit of a grinding halt here. Babar farming bulk of the strike and really trying to look after Naseem Shah. Babar doesn’t seem to be in any mood to accelerate. LIVE | PAK: 152/9 vs SL | PAK trail by 70 runs

  • 2:18 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 2: Babar is ready to keep playing maximum balls and not play an attacking shot with the field spread out. His temperament is shining through at Galle. It is a bliss to watch him in action

  • 2:16 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 2: Pakistan still trail, but Babar has really led from the front and sent a strong message to the batters who have departed earlier. Can Pakistan turn things around or will the Lankan spinners win it for them?

  • 2:09 PM IST

  • 2:04 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 2: Hasan Ali departs trying to hit Jayasuriya out of the park. Babar now has merely Naseem Shah to bat with. Interesting to see Babar’s tactics from here on as the hosts have a spread out field for him.

  • 1:59 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 2: The best part about Babar is that he never seems to get carried away. For purists, watching Babar bat is pure delight. He surely has a good head on his shoulders. LIVE | Pak: 145/8 vs SL

  • 1:56 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 2: Babar keep the fight on as he reaches a gritty fifty. He is the player who is making all the difference at the moment. Pakistan would hope he can continue and get a big one.

  • 1:52 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK: This onslaught from Hasan Ali has pushed Sri Lanka back a bit. You have to go for runs else one good delivery will take you apart. SINGLE!!! and 50 for Babar Azam. Brilliant knock from the Pakistan skipper. PAK 141/8 (57)