LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 2 Score and Match Updates: Yasir Departs After Lunch, Babar Keeps Pakistan Afloat; Jayasuriya Restricts Pakistan To 104/7 At Lunch; Jayasuriya Picks Up Fifer, Sri Lanka In Total Control | Pakistan were 24/2 at stumps, trailing by 198 runs, after bowling out Sri Lanka for 222 in their first innings on the opening day of the first Test at Galle International Stadium, here on Saturday. Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka hoped to make it count with a big first innings total. But the Pakistan bowling attack, led by Shaheen Afridi, were too hot to handle for the hosts.Also Read - SL vs PAK: Babar Azam Breaks Virat Kohli's Record, Becomes Fastest Asian Batter To Reach This Milestone