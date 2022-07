Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket ScoreAlso Read - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Sri Lanka Finish On 34/1 At Stumps, Lead Grows By 40

If the Pakistan bowlers dominated Day 1, the Sri Lankans bounced back on the second day to take a slender four-run lead. It was Babar Azam who stole the limelight with his seventh Test ton. It was a patient knock from the Pakistan skipper, who saw wickets falling in clusters around him.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Agha Salman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah