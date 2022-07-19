Live Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 4 : Dinesh Chandimal (86 not out) helped Sri Lanka push their lead to 333 at the end of day three of first Test despite a brilliant five-wicket haul from Mohammad Nawaz here on Monday.Also Read - PAK vs SL 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: Sri Lanka Lead By 333 Runs at Stumps; Dinesh Chandimal Holds Key

Sri Lanka lost Kasun Rajitha early on Day 3, with Mohammad Nawaz getting his second wicket of the innings. However, Pakistan were not able to press home the advantage as the Sri Lanka batters stabilised their innings. Both Oshada Fernando and Kusal Mendis paired well to drive Sri Lanka forward. Fernando was the more aggressive of the two, hitting some beautiful shots. He was well-supported by Kusal, who was solid in his defence. Also Read - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Sri Lanka Finish On 34/1 At Stumps, Lead Grows By 40

Despite a couple of close lbw calls, Fernando survived to bring up a patient fifty. However, the 91-run stand was broken on the second ball after the lunch break but not before the duo had extended Sri Lanka’s lead to 136. Also Read - Babar Azam Slams Record-Breaking 7th Test Century

Fernando was Yasir Shah’s first wicket of the innings and he continued to impress as the Sri Lanka innings progressed further. He was complemented by Mohammad Nawaz, who was bowling maturely and soon dismissed the experienced Angelo Mathews. Kusal Mendis’ gritty innings of 76 was stopped by Yasir, a superb leg-spin delivery that brushed Kusal’s off-stump.

PAK vs SL 1st Test Squads

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Agha Salman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah.

Live Updates

  • 4:54 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 1st Test Day: Babar Azam departs on 55. He was looking so so well. Prabath Jayasuriya picks up his 2nd wicket, but the visitors are still in the driver’s seat as Mohammad Rizwan walks out into the middle. Pakistan need 132 runs to win. PAK 210/3

  • 4:21 PM IST

    Live | SL vs Pak, 1st Test Day 4: Babar Azam added another feather in his cap as the Pakistan skipper completed his 3000 test runs. Live| Pak 196-2 vs SL

  • 4:21 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 1st Test Day 4: That’s it ! A century for Abdullah Shafique! What an innings he has played today. The Pakistan captain also brings up his half-century as the visitors are in cruise control of the game. There’s no way they are going to let this game slip away. Men in Green need 147 runs to win. PAK 195/2 (72.3)

  • 4:09 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 1st Test Day 4: The Sri Lankan bowlers need to do something special if they have any chance of getting back into the game. When you have someone like Babar Azam and Abdullah Shafique on the other side, the going will always be tough for the opposition.

  • 4:05 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 1st Test Day 4: Pakistan need 155 runs to win as Abdullah Shafique inches closer towards his half-century. Babar Azam is also within touching distance of a fifty. It’s time for Drinks. PAK 187/2

  • 3:43 PM IST

    Live | SL vs Pak, 1st Test Day 4: Abdullah is playing on 93 runs what a performance by the batter. Totally saving the Pakistan side in this huge chase against England. On the other hand, Babar Azam is also playing on 40 runs. Pakistan now needs 165 runs to win the match. Live| Pak 177-2 vs SL

  • 3:33 PM IST

    Live | SL vs Pak, 1st Test Day 4: The batters totally changed their batting perspective as they are not struggling for the runs. Pakistan batters are in a good rhythm right now. Live| Pak 173-2 vs SL

  • 3:22 PM IST

    Live | SL vs Pak, 1st Test Day 4: Is it a wicket no!!! The player is inside the crease so its not out Live| Pak 159-2 vs SL

  • 3:18 PM IST

    Live | SL vs Pak, 1st Test Day 4: Babar is playing on 29 runs. and 50 runs partnership comes up between Abdullah and Babar. The negative sign for Hosts is if they will not pick any wicket in quick succession.