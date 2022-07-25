LIVE | SL vs PAK, 2nd Test Day 2, Galle Updates

  • 11:53 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 2nd Test Day 2, Galle Updates: Just the start Lankans were hoping with the ball. They have sent the in-form Abdullah Shafique packing. Imad-ul-Haq has joined Babar Azam and they need to rebuild. LIVE | Pak: 7/1 vs SL

  • 11:35 AM IST

  • 11:33 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 2nd Test Day 2, Galle Updates: The Lankan innings is over. They have scored 378. Pakistan would feel a sense of relief having restricted the hosts to under 400. LIVE | SL: 378 Allout vs Pak

  • 11:19 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 2nd Test Day 2, Galle Updates: One has to admit that the tail has wagged and made it frustrating for the Pakistani bowlers in the first session of Day 2. Ramesh Mendis is currently dealing in boundaries and piling on the against. LIVE SL: 368/9 vs Pak

  • 11:01 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 2nd Test Day 2, Galle Updates: And finally Sri Lanka go past 350. But would that bother Pakistan on a Galle track that still looks good for batting. The hosts would need their bowlers to deliver. LIVE | SL: 353/9 vs Pak

  • 10:33 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 2nd Test Day 2, Galle Updates: BIG wicket for Pakistan, Dickwella is gone. Naseem Shah picks up his third wicket. His having a splendid morning at Galle. LIVE | SL: 333/8 vs Pak

  • 10:24 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 2nd Test Day 2, Galle Updates: Dickwella reaches fifty. He has been proactive and played his natural game and that has reaped the rewards for him. He would like to push and and take Sri Lanka past 350 – that would be the first target.

  • 10:18 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 2nd Test Day 2, Galle Updates: It would be ideal for Pakistan if they can roll over the hosts for under 350. They need three more wickets.

  • 10:16 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 2nd Test Day 2, Galle Updates: A well-directed bouncer from Naseem Shah and that has done the trick. The hosts lose an early wicket on Day 2. Dunith Wellalage perishes for 11.