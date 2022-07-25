LIVE | SL vs PAK, 2nd Test Day 2, Galle Updates

It was an absorbing day of Test cricket at Galle with no side holding a real advantage. While the visitors will look to bowl out the hosts as quickly as possible, Lankans would hope the tail shows resistance and collect as many runs as possible. Day 2 of the Test is expected to be an absorbing one as well. Would be interesting to see how the pitch behaves and how much of assistance would the spinners get.

Live Updates

  • 1:18 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 2nd Test Day 2, Galle Updates: Imad and Rzwan have started to rebuild. But two early wickets are bound to hurt them. The hosts are absolutely on top at this point in time. LIVE | Pak: 47/2 vs SL

  • 1:01 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 2nd Test Day 2, Galle Updates: MASSIVE moment in the match. Sri Lanka have got the Pakistan captain early. Babar Azam leaves and that puts Pakistan in trouble. LIVE | Pak: 35/2 vs SL

  • 12:57 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 2nd Test Day 2, Galle Updates: As was expected, Babar and Imad have rebuild after Pakistan lost Abdullah Shafique for a duck. The wicket still looks good to bat on. LIVE | Pak: 34/1 vs SL

  • 12:42 PM IST

  • 12:33 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 2nd Test Day 2, Galle Updates: The surface still looks good for batting and Pakistan will know that the importance of batting time. Pakistan batters have to play a lot of spin and that would be the battle to watch out for.

  • 12:16 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 2nd Test Day 2, Galle Updates: Pakistan would look to occupy the crease and frustrate the Lankan bowlers. One feels that would be the plan for Pakistan heading into the second session of Day 2.

  • 11:53 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 2nd Test Day 2, Galle Updates: Just the start Lankans were hoping with the ball. They have sent the in-form Abdullah Shafique packing. Imad-ul-Haq has joined Babar Azam and they need to rebuild. LIVE | Pak: 7/1 vs SL

  • 11:35 AM IST

  • 11:33 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 2nd Test Day 2, Galle Updates: The Lankan innings is over. They have scored 378. Pakistan would feel a sense of relief having restricted the hosts to under 400. LIVE | SL: 378 Allout vs Pak

  • 11:19 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 2nd Test Day 2, Galle Updates: One has to admit that the tail has wagged and made it frustrating for the Pakistani bowlers in the first session of Day 2. Ramesh Mendis is currently dealing in boundaries and piling on the against. LIVE SL: 368/9 vs Pak