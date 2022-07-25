LIVE | SL vs PAK, 2nd Test Day 2, Galle Updates

Live Updates

  • 2:56 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 2nd Test Day 2, Galle Updates: The Tea break should help Pakistan plan again as they have lost too many wickets here. The last session would be crucial for the both sides in the context of the second Test.

  • 2:33 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 2nd Test Day 2, Galle Updates: Fawad Alam seems to have got set here. He has to ensure he does not perish and can take the innings forward. The Lankan bowlers have been disciplined and that has reaped them the rewards.

  • 2:18 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 2nd Test Day 2, Galle Updates: Just when Rizwan was looking set, he falls against the run of play and that is a huge setback for Pakistan. They desperately need a partnership to get back in the game. LIVE | Pak: 91/4 vs SL

  • 1:55 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 2nd Test Day 2, Galle Updates: Jayasuriya has been relentless in this series. He has done the bulk of the bowling and by a fair distance. In this Test as well, he is expected to be Lanka’s main hope for wickets.

  • 1:41 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 2nd Test Day 2, Galle Updates: Another wicket for the Lankans. Imam departs after getting a start. From here, Rizwan and Fawad Alam have massive responsibility on their shoulders. LIVE | Pak: 66/3 vs SL

  • 1:28 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 2nd Test Day 2, Galle Updates: Imam and Rizwan are both capable of leading the comeback. At the moment, they need to ensure they do not perish. Lankan bowlers on top at Galle.

  • 1:18 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 2nd Test Day 2, Galle Updates: Imad and Rzwan have started to rebuild. But two early wickets are bound to hurt them. The hosts are absolutely on top at this point in time. LIVE | Pak: 47/2 vs SL

  • 1:01 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 2nd Test Day 2, Galle Updates: MASSIVE moment in the match. Sri Lanka have got the Pakistan captain early. Babar Azam leaves and that puts Pakistan in trouble. LIVE | Pak: 35/2 vs SL

  • 12:57 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 2nd Test Day 2, Galle Updates: As was expected, Babar and Imad have rebuild after Pakistan lost Abdullah Shafique for a duck. The wicket still looks good to bat on. LIVE | Pak: 34/1 vs SL

  • 12:42 PM IST