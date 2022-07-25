LIVE | SL vs PAK, 2nd Test Day 2, Galle Updates

It was an absorbing day of Test cricket at Galle with no side holding a real advantage. While the visitors will look to bowl out the hosts as quickly as possible, Lankans would hope the tail shows resistance and collect as many runs as possible. Day 2 of the Test is expected to be an absorbing one as well. Would be interesting to see how the pitch behaves and how much of assistance would the spinners get.Also Read - Shikhar Dhawan And Co. Break Into WILD Celebrations After Team India Beat West Indies to Clinch ODI Series; Watch Viral VIDEO

SL vs Pak 2nd Test live score, SL vs Pak 2nd Test live cricket score, SL vs Pak 2nd Test live cricket streaming, SL vs Pak 2nd Test live streaming, SL vs Pak 2nd Test playing XI, Pakistan Tour of Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test Live Score Also Read - Axar Patel Credits IPL After Heroics During 2nd ODI at Trinidad

Also Read - BCCI Spends Whopping Rs 3.5 Cr For Chartered Flight For Team India From Manchester to Trinidad

Live Updates

  • 4:06 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 2nd Test Day 2, Galle Updates: New batter Yasir comes to play Pakistan now needs to look into the game and work for a strong partnership.

  • 4:05 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 2nd Test Day 2, Galle Updates: It’s a wicket again Pakistan batters are seems struggling here. Mohammad Nawaz has gone for 12 runs by playing 37 balls. PAK 145/6 vs SL

  • 3:57 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 2nd Test Day 2, Galle Updates: Pakistan is trail by 246 runs. The Sri Lanka side is in a strong position. PAK 134/5 vs SL

  • 3:35 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 2nd Test Day 2, Galle Updates: Pakistan side is now looking for a partnership to make a comeback in the game. On the other hand, Sri Lanka side will look to scalp other quick wickets.SL 128/5

  • 3:33 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 2nd Test Day 2, Galle Updates: Pakistan is trailing by 251 runs hosts are not in a good position as of now. The Sri Lanka side is looking happy and confident. SL 127/5

  • 3:24 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 2: OUT!! Fawad Alam Departs! When it looked like Alam and Salman were re-building a good innings, Ramesh Mendis strikes again and plays spoilsport. Plumb LWB! Mohammad Nawaz is the new man in. SL 119/5 (40.1) Pakistan Trail By 259 runs.

  • 2:58 PM IST

  • 2:56 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 2nd Test Day 2, Galle Updates: The Tea break should help Pakistan plan again as they have lost too many wickets here. The last session would be crucial for the both sides in the context of the second Test.

  • 2:33 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 2nd Test Day 2, Galle Updates: Fawad Alam seems to have got set here. He has to ensure he does not perish and can take the innings forward. The Lankan bowlers have been disciplined and that has reaped them the rewards.

  • 2:18 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 2nd Test Day 2, Galle Updates: Just when Rizwan was looking set, he falls against the run of play and that is a huge setback for Pakistan. They desperately need a partnership to get back in the game. LIVE | Pak: 91/4 vs SL