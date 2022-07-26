LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 3, Galle

Sri Lanka have been on top in the Test for almost two days and hence enjoy total control of proceedings at Galle. Heading into Day 3, they would like to strengthen their position in the Test and for that to happen – their first goal would be to bundle out the visitors and get a huge first innings lead. The Pakistani tailenders would have to pull off a miracle here to make a match out of it.Also Read - WATCH: Murali Vijay's Reaction When Fans Shout Dinesh Karthik in Front of Him During TNPL Game; Video Goes VIRAL

LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 3, Galle: Hosts Eye MASSIVE Lead



Live Updates

  • 12:01 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 3, Galle: Fernando is ready to leave, but Dickwella is fishing for the balls outside the off-stump. This could be the last over before lunch. SL well and truly on top at the moment. LIVE | SL: 22/0 vs Pak

  • 11:55 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 3, Galle: Dickwella beaten twice on the inside edge by Naseem Shah. This is quality bowling where he is getting the ball to come back in late. LIVE | SL: 15/0 vs Pak

  • 11:45 AM IST

  • 11:43 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 3, Galle: This is ideal for the Lankans as they have a sizeable 147-run lead. If Dickwella sticks around for an hour, you could see the lead swelling really quickly. LIVE | SL: 8/0 vs Pak

  • 11:41 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 3, Galle: With Karunaratne sitting out with a back spasm, Niroshan Dickwella has come out to open with Fernando. This could be exciting.

  • 11:26 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 3, Galle: After surviving a DRS, Naseem Shah is throwing his bat around. He picks up a boundary off an inside edge. These are valuable runs.

  • 11:25 AM IST

  • 11:18 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 3, Galle: Nauman departs after getting a reprieve in the previous over after a catch was dropped. The Lankans have been brilliant this morning after the first 30 minutes. LIVE | Pak: 226/9 vs SL

  • 11:01 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 3, Galle: Hasan Ali’s resistance comes to an end. He is not happy, he wanted to get more for his side. He scored 23 valuable runs. LIVE | Pak: 223/8 vs SL

  • 10:52 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 3, Galle: Confident Jayasuriya convinces his captain to take the DRS after the umpire turned down an appeal. The umpire was right, the hosts have wasted a review. The tail-enders from Pakistan are doing a good job. LIVE | Pak: 214/7 vs SL