Sri Lanka have been on top in the Test for almost two days and hence enjoy total control of proceedings at Galle. Heading into Day 3, they would like to strengthen their position in the Test and for that to happen – their first goal would be to bundle out the visitors and get a huge first innings lead. The Pakistani tailenders would have to pull off a miracle here to make a match out of it.

Live Updates

  • 4:21 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 3: Play has been suspended for now owing to bad light, it is not Stumps yet.

  • 4:18 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 3: Sri Lanka are now at 176/5. Hosts lead by 323 runs. SL 176/5

  • 3:30 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 3: Chandimal’s dismissal has put the visitors in spot of bother. Naseem Shah makes his presence felt again as Pakistan look to get an upper-hand before the end of day’s play. SL 123/5

  • 2:54 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 3: 33 overs gone, Sri Lanka are now at 109/4 as Chandimal and Karunaratne re-build for hosts. SL 109/4

  • 2:07 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 3, Galle: Chandimal is in no hurry, he is happy to take his time and get a hang of the strip. Matthews is well-set on 24 and they are tasked to take the lead forward. LIVE | SL: 83/3 vs Pak

  • 1:38 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 3, Galle: Mendis is also gone. Now Chandimal joins Matthews. Lankans need a partnership just to feel a little safe. The pressure is building on the hosts.

  • 1:24 PM IST

  • 1:17 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 3, Galle: After Dickwella, Fernando also perishes. Pakistan stage some sort of a mini-comeback. They still need to take eight wickets. Yasir Shah would be the key here. LIVE | SL: 50/2 vs Pak

  • 1:03 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 3, Galle: Dickwella has been dismissed after lunch. Mendis has joined Fernando and they are taking the innings forward. Pakistan need wickets in cluster to make a comeback. LIVE | SL: 42/1 vs Pak

  • 12:01 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 3, Galle: Fernando is ready to leave, but Dickwella is fishing for the balls outside the off-stump. This could be the last over before lunch. SL well and truly on top at the moment. LIVE | SL: 22/0 vs Pak