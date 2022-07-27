Highlights Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 4: Sri Lanka opted not to declare at Lunch and then played for some more time after the interval and this additional time taken in declaration might cost them dearly. The hosts managed to pick up only one wicket in the afternoon session and with just six overs being completed in the final session before the players had to go off, the Lankan bowlers haven’t had much of a chance to make inroads before the end of Day 4. It will now require a big effort from their bowlers early on Day 5 to have a chance of getting the win. Pakistan have been second best throughout this game but what they did in the fourth innings of the previous game has helped them here too. The opposition had to bat for a prolonged period of time because of the mental advantage that Pakistan had and the visitors themselves have so far batted pretty well in the chase. Skipper Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq are the two batters in good nick and they will be feeling if they negotiate the morning session on Day 5 well, they can draw the game and seal the series victory. A lot of overs have been lost on Day 4, around 25 overs in total and that will certainly have a prominent impact on the outcome of the game. The game seems to be heading towards a draw from the offset but Sri Lanka will believe that if they get Babar and Imam early on, then the middle order of Pakistan is quite fragile. Pakistan though will be determined to make use of the help they have been given by the conditions and see the day out. Pakistan 419 runs to win. Also Read - Highlights | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 3, Galle: de Silva, Karunaratne Key For Hosts; Sri Lanka Lead By 323 Runs at Stumps

Live Updates

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 4: Unfortunately, the scenes from the ground show that after bad light stopped play, there was a massive cloud hovering over the ground and Stumps have been officially called. Day 4 has provided many twists and turns in the game and whilst the opening session belonged to Sri Lanka, at the moment, a draw looks the likeliest of outcomes. The hosts were cruising early in the day but given what happened in the last game, they had to ensure they got a lead of over 500 runs in order to shut down Pakistan from having a sniff of winning the game but that has backfired. PAK 89/1. Pakistan Need 419 Runs to Win.

    Here are some of the photos from Galle

    Live SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 4, Galle: Pakistan skipper was looking confident on the pitch. Babar Azam is playing on 26 runs on the other hand Imam is playing on 46 runs. The batters now look to make a strong partnership. Live| PAK- 89\1

    Live SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 4, Galle: Match has been delayed due to bad light. Sri Lanka’s side was seen dominating after losing the first game against the visitors. The match will likely start soon.


    Live SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 4, Galle: Pakistan now needs 430 runs to win the game. Sri Lanka is working hard to pick up another wicket. Live| PAK- 80\1 vs SL

    Live SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 4, Galle: The game begins Babar is playing on 19 runs the skipper is looking confident and rotating the strike. Imam is also playing on 41 runs. Live| PAK- 78\1 vs SL