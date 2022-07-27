Highlights Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 4: Sri Lanka opted not to declare at Lunch and then played for some more time after the interval and this additional time taken in declaration might cost them dearly. The hosts managed to pick up only one wicket in the afternoon session and with just six overs being completed in the final session before the players had to go off, the Lankan bowlers haven’t had much of a chance to make inroads before the end of Day 4. It will now require a big effort from their bowlers early on Day 5 to have a chance of getting the win. Pakistan have been second best throughout this game but what they did in the fourth innings of the previous game has helped them here too. The opposition had to bat for a prolonged period of time because of the mental advantage that Pakistan had and the visitors themselves have so far batted pretty well in the chase. Skipper Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq are the two batters in good nick and they will be feeling if they negotiate the morning session on Day 5 well, they can draw the game and seal the series victory. A lot of overs have been lost on Day 4, around 25 overs in total and that will certainly have a prominent impact on the outcome of the game. The game seems to be heading towards a draw from the offset but Sri Lanka will believe that if they get Babar and Imam early on, then the middle order of Pakistan is quite fragile. Pakistan though will be determined to make use of the help they have been given by the conditions and see the day out. Pakistan 419 runs to win. Also Read - Highlights | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 3, Galle: de Silva, Karunaratne Key For Hosts; Sri Lanka Lead By 323 Runs at Stumps