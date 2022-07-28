LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 5, Galle

With 419 to win, Pakistan have a mountain to climb on the final day of the second Test at Galle. A Sri Lanka win looks to be the most likely result, but for that to happen – they need nine more wickets. It would be interesting to see if Babar and Co. can put up a tough fight.Also Read - Shubman Gill's MONSTROUS 104-m Six Sends Ball Out of Stadium; Watch Viral VIDEO

LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 5, Galle: With Hosts Likely to Win, Can Visitors Eek Out a Draw? | SL vs Pak 2nd Test live score, SL vs Pak 2nd Test live cricket score, SL vs Pak 2nd Test live cricket streaming, SL vs Pak 2nd Test live streaming, SL vs Pak 2nd Test playing XI, Pakistan Tour of Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test Live Score Also Read - Shubman Gill 'Disappointed' After Rain Denies Ind Opener His Maiden ODI Century