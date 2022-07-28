LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 5, Galle

With 419 to win, Pakistan have a mountain to climb on the final day of the second Test at Galle. A Sri Lanka win looks to be the most likely result, but for that to happen – they need nine more wickets. It would be interesting to see if Babar and Co. can put up a tough fight.Also Read - Shubman Gill's MONSTROUS 104-m Six Sends Ball Out of Stadium; Watch Viral VIDEO

LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 5, Galle: With Hosts Likely to Win, Can Visitors Eek Out a Draw? | SL vs Pak 2nd Test live score, SL vs Pak 2nd Test live cricket score, SL vs Pak 2nd Test live cricket streaming, SL vs Pak 2nd Test live streaming, SL vs Pak 2nd Test playing XI, Pakistan Tour of Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test Live Score Also Read - Shubman Gill 'Disappointed' After Rain Denies Ind Opener His Maiden ODI Century

Also Read - IND vs WI 3rd ODI Highlights Scorecard: India Rout Windies By 119 Runs To Complete 3-0 Whitewash

Live Updates

  • 11:49 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 5, Galle: Fawad Alam’s innings does not last long as a horrible mix-up with his captain sees him make the long walk back to the pavilion. Pakistan are now slowly but surely crumbling. LIVE | Pak: 181/4 vs SL

  • 11:43 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 5, Galle: And as one felt that Pakistan had stabilised things, Rizwan departs. Now Fawad Alam would have to get his eye in and support Babar Azam. One feels once the Lankans get Babar they would feel that is the game. LIVE | Pak: 177/3 vs SL

  • 11:31 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 5, Galle: Pakistan are now looking in a better position as opposed to what happened in the first 10 minutes of Day 5 when they lost Imam. Babar looks set to play another marathon knock.

  • 11:05 AM IST

  • 11:02 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 5, Galle: 150 UP for Pakistan. Babar and Rizwan are showing a lot of temperament here but a lot more is needed. Ideally, Pakistan would not like to lose another wicket before lunch. LIVE | Pak: 150/2 vs SL

  • 10:39 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 5, Galle: Babar hits fifty, but he should know that the battle has just begun. He has a Test to save.

  • 10:37 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 5, Galle: There is an appeal every ball and that is what you expect on a Day 5 track in the sub-continent. This should not bother Babar as he holds the key from here, LIVE | Pak: 129/2 vs SL

  • 10:32 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 5, Galle: Babar is up and he is being surrounded by fielders around the bat. Babar ready to put away the loose balls here. That is good to see, Babar not getting bogged down.

  • 10:28 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 5, Galle: After the early departure of Imam, Babar and Rizwan have steadied things thus far. Oh my god, Babar has been hit and he is down on the ground. The physio and the doctor walks in, this does not look good. LIVE | Pak: 123/2 vs SL

  • 10:07 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 5, Galle: Babar Azam would need to come up with another special knock to snatch a draw from here. Can he do it – only time will answer that question. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.