LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 5, Galle

With 419 to win, Pakistan have a mountain to climb on the final day of the second Test at Galle. A Sri Lanka win looks to be the most likely result, but for that to happen – they need nine more wickets. It would be interesting to see if Babar and Co. can put up a tough fight.Also Read - Shubman Gill's MONSTROUS 104-m Six Sends Ball Out of Stadium; Watch Viral VIDEO

LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 5, Galle: With Hosts Likely to Win, Can Visitors Eek Out a Draw? | SL vs Pak 2nd Test live score, SL vs Pak 2nd Test live cricket score, SL vs Pak 2nd Test live cricket streaming, SL vs Pak 2nd Test live streaming, SL vs Pak 2nd Test playing XI, Pakistan Tour of Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test Live Score Also Read - Shubman Gill 'Disappointed' After Rain Denies Ind Opener His Maiden ODI Century

Also Read - IND vs WI 3rd ODI Highlights Scorecard: India Rout Windies By 119 Runs To Complete 3-0 Whitewash

Live Updates

  • 10:07 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 5, Galle: Babar Azam would need to come up with another special knock to snatch a draw from here. Can he do it – only time will answer that question. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

  • 10:00 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 5, Galle: Rajitha Mendis has struck early on the final day, just the start the hosts would have dreamt off. Babar Azam would hold the key from here on in if Pakistan want to draw the game. LIVE | Pak: 97/2 vs SL

  • 9:47 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 5, Galle: Interesting to see Sri Lanka start with spin. Overhead conditions could also play a role later in the day. Bad light forced early stumps on Day 4, fans would hope that does not happen in the final day.

  • 9:44 AM IST

  • 9:42 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 5, Galle: Had it been Ben Stokes’ England, they would have gone for it one feels with their Bazball cricket. But Pakistan with a 1-0 lead in the series would not try to be that aggressive.

  • 9:40 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 5, Galle: Hello and welcome to the LIVE blog of the final day of the second Test at Galle. With the Lankans most likely to win, it would be interesting to see if Pakistan can pull off a miraculous draw?