LIVE India vs England, 5th Test Match, Day 5, Edgbaston: India vs England, Edgbaston Test, Day 5 LIVE UPDATES: Follow this LIVE Blog for the latest from the Edgbaston Test where England and India are locked in a fierce battle. England needs 119 runs with seven wickets in hand to register a record run-chase. India on the other hand would hope that there captain and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah manages to give that early inroads. For the moment, it is advantage England in Birmingham.Also Read - IND vs ENG: England Fans Abuse Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur in Edgbaston During Rescheduled 5th Test| Watch Video

Edgbaston Test, 5th Day Brief Score:

India 416 & 245;

England 284 & 378-3 (ENG WIN BY 7 WICKETS)

IND vs ENG LIVE Updates: Day 5 Edgbaston Test