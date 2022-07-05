LIVE India vs England, 5th Test Match, Day 5, Edgbaston: India vs England, Edgbaston Test, Day 5 LIVE UPDATES: Follow this LIVE Blog for the latest from the Edgbaston Test where England and India are locked in a fierce battle. England needs 119 runs with seven wickets in hand to register a record run-chase. India on the other hand would hope that there captain and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah manages to give that early inroads. For the moment, it is advantage England in Birmingham.Also Read - IND vs ENG: England Fans Abuse Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur in Edgbaston During Rescheduled 5th Test| Watch Video

Edgbaston Test, 5th Day Brief Score:

India 416 & 245;

England 284 & 378-3 (ENG WIN BY 7 WICKETS)

IND vs ENG LIVE Updates: Day 5 Edgbaston Test

Live Updates

  • 4:32 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Edgbaston Test LIVE: That’s it! England win and they claim victory by a margin of 7 wickets! ENG 378/3

  • 4:25 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Edgbaston Test LIVE: Hundred for Bairstow! Second one in this match and he extends his lead as the top run-getter in Test match cricket. ENG 357/3

  • 4:19 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Edgbaston Test LIVE: Jonny Bairstow is on 99. He is inching closer towards his 12th Test hundred and a 6th ton of 2022. ENG 347/3

  • 3:47 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Edgbaston Test LIVE: Century for Joe Root! He’s 5th of 2022! He always delivers for his nation! Fantastic player! ENG 314/3

  • 3:45 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Edgbaston Test LIVE: Joe Root just a run short of his 28th Test hundred. What a player he has been for England!

  • 3:35 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Edgbaston Test LIVE: England carry forward their dominance in the 5th day as well. Bairstow and Root look like they are not going to give away their wicket easily as the hosts inch closer to draw the series. ENG 298/3

  • 3:08 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Edgbaston Test LIVE: We have completed first two over of the day, England look steady early in the innings. ENG 263/3

  • 2:43 PM IST

    Edgbaston Test LIVE: Do you think not picking Ravi Ashwin was the right call considering this is summer time in the UK and the pitches offer assistance to spinners on Day 5?

  • 2:28 PM IST

    Edgbaston Test LIVE: The first hour would certainly give us an indication of which way the game is headed. India need a couple of early wickets to believe they can do it. If Bairstow and Root can see off the first 30 minutes, then they would cruise to a win in all probability.

  • 12:29 PM IST
    The ECB statement on the racism issue: “We are very concerned to hear reports of racist abuse at today’s Test match. We are in contact with colleagues at Edgbaston who will investigate.

    “There is no place for racism in cricket. Edgbaston has been working hard to create a safe and inclusive working environment.”