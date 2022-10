LIVE South Africa vs Bangladesh Score, T20 World Cup 2022 Score and Match Updates: South Africa finish on 205/5 after 20 overs. Temba Bavuma-led South Africa in desperate need of two points as they face an unpredictable Bangladesh side here at the Sydney Cricket Ground.Also Read - LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates, IND vs NED: No Rain Now, Threat LOOMS

Noticing some dryness in the pitch, Temba Bavuma choose to bat first. Lungi Ngidi makes way for Tabraiz Shamsi. Shakib Al Hasan confirmed that he wanted to bat first as well. For Bangladesh, Mehidy Hasan comes in for Yasir Ali. Also Read - T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka Call Up Asitha, Pathirana and Dickwella As Standbys

Check Playing XI:

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman Also Read - India vs Netherlands LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022: When And Where to Watch Ind vs NED

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Check match updates here: