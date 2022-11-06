LIVE South Africa vs Netherlands Score: Netherlands Off To Flyer In Adelaide

LIVE | South Africa vs Netherlands Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and score updates of T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 Match 40 from Adelaide Oval. Check streaming details.

Updated: November 6, 2022 6:01 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Vishal Pushkar

Max O'Dowd

19* (21) 1x4, 0x6

Tom Cooper

1 (1) 0x4, 0x6

Aiden Markram

(0.4-0-3-1)*

Keshav Maharaj

(1-0-4-0)
LIVE South Africa vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022 Score and Match Updates (Credits: Twitter)

LIVE South Africa vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022 Score and Match Updates: South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first. David Miller comes back in the side. South Africa will look to cement a spot in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 as they face Netherlands in their final match of the Super 12.

Also Read:

Playing XI:

Netherlands (Playing XI): Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover

South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Live Updates

  • 5:48 AM IST

    LIVE South Africa vs Netherlands Score: Flurry of boundaries for Stephan Myburgh as Netherlands are off to a flyer here at the Adelaide Oval. This is proper T20 batting from the southpaw. NED 33/0 (4)

  • 5:43 AM IST

    LIVE South Africa vs Netherlands Score: Wayne Parnell has been the key player for South Africa in this tournament. He has been economical and also picked up crucial wickets in the powerplay for the team. NED 22/0 (3)

  • 5:38 AM IST

    LIVE South Africa vs Netherlands Score: FOUR!! Brilliant start to Kagiso Rabada’s over. FOUR!!! Sensational approach from Myburgh as he collects another boundary. FOUR!! Third boundary off the over. NED 17/0 (2)

  • 5:35 AM IST

    LIVE South Africa vs Netherlands Score: FOUR!!! That is crunched towards the deep boundary. SINGLE! to end the over. NED 5/0 (1)

  • 5:27 AM IST

  • 5:26 AM IST

    LIVE South Africa vs Netherlands Score: Scott Edwards at the toss – “We were going to have a bat so happy. As we saw from the last two games, the sun is out, should be a good wicket all day. A lot to play for us as there’s the next World Cup for us. No changes.”

  • 5:21 AM IST

  • 5:16 AM IST

    LIVE South Africa vs Netherlands Score: Temba Bavuma at the toss – “We will have a bowl. We have gone in with an extra seamer, maybe something early in the pitch, look to exploit that. David [Miller] is back and swapped with the spinners – Keshav comes in.

  • 5:13 AM IST

    LIVE South Africa vs Netherlands Score: As per the pitch report, it is dry underneath however, it will assist fast bowlers a bit due to some moisture available early.

  • 5:11 AM IST

Published Date: November 6, 2022 5:59 AM IST

Updated Date: November 6, 2022 6:01 AM IST