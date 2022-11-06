LIVE South Africa vs Netherlands Score: Netherlands Off To Flyer In Adelaide

LIVE | South Africa vs Netherlands Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and score updates of T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 Match 40 from Adelaide Oval. Check streaming details.

LIVE South Africa vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022 Score and Match Updates (Credits: Twitter)

LIVE South Africa vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022 Score and Match Updates: South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first. David Miller comes back in the side. South Africa will look to cement a spot in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 as they face Netherlands in their final match of the Super 12.

Playing XI:

Netherlands (Playing XI): Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover

South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

LIVE | South Africa vs Netherlands Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and score updates of T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 Match 40 from Adelaide Oval. Check streaming details.

Load More