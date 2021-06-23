WTC 2021 Final – The RESERVE DAY

LIVE Southampton Weather Updates, June 23, Wednesday, India vs New Zealand Reserve Day, WTC 2021 Final: Rain, Bad Light Likely to Play Spoilsport:

An Indian win, a New Zealand win, and a draw – all three possibilities are open, and that makes the Reserve Day of the ongoing World Test Championship at Southampton on Wednesday a mouthwatering prospect. While India would look to put on a total and bowl out NZ, the Kane Williamson-led side would look to bundle out Virat Kohli and Co in the first session and then get the runs. While all calculations would be chalked out, the weather tomorrow is something that fans would have their eyes on, given that two days have already been washed out. Also Read - Mohammed Shami Reveals India's Plan Ahead of Reserve Day of WTC Final at Southampton

The best part about Wednesday is that there is little to no chance of rain and that would bring a sigh of relief for fans who want to see competitive cricket. Also Read - Reserve Day Southampton Weather Forecast, WTC 2021 Final, Wednesday, June 23: No Rain, Clear Skies; Play Most Likely at Hampshire Bowl

ICC on Reserve Day: “In the event of time being lost during the match, the ICC match referee will regularly update the teams and media about the way in which the reserve day may be used. The final decision on whether the reserve day needs to be used will be announced at the scheduled start of the last hour on the fifth day,” an ICC statement said.

India’s Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand’s Playing XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.