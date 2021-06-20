Southampton Weather Live Updates

It was disappointing that the opening day was washed out, finally, cricket resumed on Day 2. Rain is expected to again play spoilsport on Day 3 during the World Test Championship final at Ageas Bowl, Southampton. Also Read - LIVE Streaming IND vs NZ WTC Final 2021, Day 3, Southampton: When And Where To Watch WTC Final India vs New Zealand in India

What happened on Day 2?

Virat Kohli-led India’s resolute batting effort against a high-quality New Zealand attack in testing conditions before bad light brought an anti-climatic end to day two of the World Test Championship final in Southampton on Saturday. Rohit Sharma – 34 off 68 – and Shubman Gill – 28 off 64 balls, opening for the first time in England, showed remarkable application against the moving ball to share a 62-run stand before Kohli – 44 not out off 124 – came into his own with a steely knock to take India to 146 for three at stumps on a start-stop second day. Also Read - WTC Final: Bharat Army Cheers For Virat Kohli With Song During at Hampshire Bowl, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

India’s Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. Also Read - Day 3 Southampton Weather Forecast WTC 2021 Final India vs New Zealand, June 20: Rain, Bad Light to Play Spoilsport at Hampshire Bowl

New Zealand’s Playing XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

WTC Final, India vs New Zealand, Southampton Weather Live Updates For June 20, Sunday: Rain likely to play spoilsport on Day 3.