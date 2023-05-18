ZEE Sites

  • LIVE Updates | SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score, Match 65: Kohli, Du Plessis Fifties Lead Bangalore In Chase
LIVE Updates | SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score, Match 65: Kohli, Du Plessis Fifties Lead Bangalore In Chase

IPL 2023 LIVE Score ,SRH vs RCB, Match 65: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates and score of IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Updated: May 18, 2023 10:20 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Virat Kohli

65* (46) 8x4, 2x6

Faf du Plessis (C)

63 (39) 6x4, 2x6

Abhishek Sharma

(3-0-28-0)*

Mayank Dagar

(3-0-21-0)
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2023 Live Score

LIVE Score SRH vs RCB, IPL 2023 Match 65: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Indian Premier League 2023 match. Virat Kohli will be in focus as Royal Challengers Bangalore look to strengthen their claim for an IPL play-off berth in their must-win match against laggards Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Thursday. RCB are currently in the fifth spot with 12 points from as many games and face two must-win matches to guarantee their play-off spot. SRH, on the other hand, are out of the tournament and languishing at the ninth spot with eight points from 12 matches.

Live Updates

  • 10:24 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: Mayank Dagar to Virat Kohli and the RCB batter slots it for a huge six. RCB 117/0 (13)

  • 10:18 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: Eighth fifty for Faf du Plessis in IPL 2023. Truly a captain’s knock from the RCB skipper. Also brings up 100 run stand between Du Plessis and Virat Kohli. Fifty for Kohli too. His seventh in IPL 2023 and 51st in IPL. RCB 108/0 (12)

  • 10:16 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: 3 from the over SRH 98/0 (11)

  • 10:13 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: 5 from the 10th over. This is the start RCB needed and Kohli along with Faf ensured it. SRH 95/0 (10)

  • 10:08 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: Kohli started the over with a 103-meter SIX but SRH almost gets a big through on the fifth ball. However, the no-ball saved Du Plessis, what a dramatic over this one has turned out to be. SRH 90/0 (9)

  • 10:02 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: 7th from this over. SRH 79/0 (8)

  • 9:58 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: 8 runs from the over. Kohli gets a boundary on the third ball and kept the charge going. SRH 72/0 (7)

  • 9:53 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: T Natarajan comes into bowl and dishes out a brilliant over under pressure. Just six runs come from it. SRH 64/0 (6)

  • 9:47 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: Just like the other games, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have given RCB a flying start as they race tp fifty run stand in just five overs. SRH bowlers seem clueless. RCB 59/0 (5)

  • 9:30 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: Welcome back to the chase. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis come at the crease. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will open the attack for SRH.

