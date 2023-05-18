ZEE Sites

  • LIVE Updates | SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score, Match 65: Klaasen Hundred Puts Hyderabad In Command
LIVE Updates | SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score, Match 65: Klaasen Hundred Puts Hyderabad In Command

IPL 2023 LIVE Score ,SRH vs RCB, Match 65: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates and score of IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Updated: May 18, 2023 9:00 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Harry Brook

26* (16) 2x4, 1x6

Glenn Phillips

4 (1) 1x4, 0x6

Harshal Patel

(4-0-37-1)*

Wayne Parnell

(4-0-35-0)
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2023 Live Score

LIVE Score SRH vs RCB, IPL 2023 Match 65: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Indian Premier League 2023 match. Virat Kohli will be in focus as Royal Challengers Bangalore look to strengthen their claim for an IPL play-off berth in their must-win match against laggards Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Thursday. RCB are currently in the fifth spot with 12 points from as many games and face two must-win matches to guarantee their play-off spot. SRH, on the other hand, are out of the tournament and languishing at the ninth spot with eight points from 12 matches.

Live Updates

  • 9:00 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: BANG! Heinrich Klaasen sends Harshal Patel over the fence to bring up his hundred in style. Maiden IPL ton for the Sunrisers Hyderabad player. Take a bow Klaasen. What an innings it has been! He gets out two balls later. SRH 182/4 (19)

  • 8:56 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: Just as we were saying, Heinrich Klaasen goes big against Shahbaz Ahmed hitting the spinner for two big sixes to enter 90s. Harry Brook finishes the over with a four. SRH 160/3 (17)

  • 8:47 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: SRH are well-placed to get 180 or even 190 from here, thanks to Heinrich Klaasen’s outstanding batting. With harry Brook at the crease, the hosts are looking towards something big. SRH 141/3 (16)

  • 8:42 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: Harry Brook and Heinrich Klaasen go bonkers against Karn Sharma. Brook starts the over with a four and a six while Klaasen sends the Indian spinner out of the park to continue his brutal hitting. SRH 133/3 (15)

  • 8:40 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: Mohammed Siraj comes into the attack. After a quite first five balls, Heinrich Klaasen finishes the over with a four. SRH 112/3 (14)

  • 8:35 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: Shahbaz Ahmed comes into the attack once again and he strikes. Aiden Markram is clean bowled. The partnership is finally broken. SRH 104/3 (13)

  • 8:29 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: Another tight over from Wayne Parnell as he gives just seven runs. 100 comes up for Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH 101/2 (12)

  • 8:25 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: Fifty for Klaasen. This has been tremendous innings from the South African. Back-to-back fifties from Klaasen. SRH 94/2 (11)

  • 8:14 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: BANG from Heinrich Klaasen. The South African launches Karn Sharma over the deep mid-wicket fence for a maximum. SRH 76/2 (9)

  • 8:12 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: Michael Bracewell has been tight. After his two-wicket over, the Kiwi bowls another brilliant over to keep SRH in check. Harshal Patel follows it up with a nine-run over. SRH 65/2 (8)

