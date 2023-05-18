ZEE Sites

  • HIGHLIGHTS | SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Dampens Klaasen Klaas-ic In Hyderabad
IPL 2023 Highlights, SRH vs RCB, Match 65: With this win, RCB displaced Mumbai Indians at fourth in points table. Both RCB and MI have 14 points each and need to win their respective final matches for a place in playoffs.

Updated: May 18, 2023 11:52 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Michael Bracewell

2* (3) 0x4, 0x6

Glenn Maxwell

5 (3) 1x4, 0x6

Kartik Tyagi

(1.1-0-18-0)*

T Natarajan

(4-0-34-1)
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2023 Live Score

HIGHLIGHTS | SRH vs RCB, IPL 2023 Match 65: Virat Kohli struck a magnificent century as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in their Indian Premier League match on Thursday. Invited to bat, SRH made 186 for 5, riding on Heinrich Klaasen’s 104 off just 51 balls while Harry Brook (27 not out) was the next best batter. For RCB, Michael Bracewell took two wickets for 13 runs to be the pick of the bowlers. RCB chased down the target of 187 with four balls to spare with Kohli hitting 100 off 63 balls and sharing 172 runs with captain Faf du Plessis (71) in 17.5 overs. Kohli also equalled former RCB teammate Chris Gayle on most IPL hundreds. Both have six each.

Live Updates

  • 11:14 PM IST

  • 11:05 PM IST

  • 11:05 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score, Match 65: With this win, RCB displace Mumbai Indians at fourth place. Both RCB and MI have 14 points each from 13 games. While RCB will face Gujarat Titans, MI play SRH in their last games. In case both RCB and MI win, NRR will come into play as who goes to the next round.

  • 11:01 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score, Match 65: Well RCB won the match by nine wickets. What a great game by RCB. The franchise earned two points for the qualifiers.

  • 10:59 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score, Match 65: Kartik Tyagi comes to bowl the last over.

  • 10:58 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score, Match 65: Well that was a good over RCB apart from losing the wicket RCB managed to score 12 runs. RCB now needs 3 runs from six balls.
    RCB 184/2 (19)

  • 10:55 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score, Match 65: Bracewell joins Glenn Maxwell.

  • 10:55 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score, Match 65: Wicket! du Plessis departs after making 71 runs. Is this a comeback for SRH? As we witnessed RCB’s middle order is struggling to get into a good rhythm.
    RCB 177/2 (18.2)

  • 10:53 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score, Match 65: Glenn Maxwell joins set Faf du Plessis. Natarajan comes to bowl the 19th over.

  • 10:50 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score, Match 65: Wicket!! Virat Kohli departs after smashing a wonderful ton. What a great inning by Kohli. SRH is praising him for his memorable ton.
    RCB 172/1 (17.5)

