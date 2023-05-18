Home

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS | SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Dampens Klaasen Klaas-ic In Hyderabad

live

HIGHLIGHTS | SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Dampens Klaasen Klaas-ic In Hyderabad

IPL 2023 Highlights, SRH vs RCB, Match 65: With this win, RCB displaced Mumbai Indians at fourth in points table. Both RCB and MI have 14 points each and need to win their respective final matches for a place in playoffs.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table Sunrisers Hyderabad VS Royal Challengers Bangalore 186/5 (20.0) 184/2 (19.1) Run Rate: (Current: 9.6) RCB need 2 runs in 5 balls at 2.4 rpo Last Wicket: Faf du Plessis (C) c Rahul Tripathi b T Natarajan 71 (47) - 177/2 in 18.2 Over Michael Bracewell 2 * (3) 0x4, 0x6 Glenn Maxwell 5 (3) 1x4, 0x6 Kartik Tyagi (1.1-0-18-0) * T Natarajan (4-0-34-1)

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2023 Live Score

HIGHLIGHTS | SRH vs RCB, IPL 2023 Match 65: Virat Kohli struck a magnificent century as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in their Indian Premier League match on Thursday. Invited to bat, SRH made 186 for 5, riding on Heinrich Klaasen’s 104 off just 51 balls while Harry Brook (27 not out) was the next best batter. For RCB, Michael Bracewell took two wickets for 13 runs to be the pick of the bowlers. RCB chased down the target of 187 with four balls to spare with Kohli hitting 100 off 63 balls and sharing 172 runs with captain Faf du Plessis (71) in 17.5 overs. Kohli also equalled former RCB teammate Chris Gayle on most IPL hundreds. Both have six each.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.