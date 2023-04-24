Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • SRH vs DC LIVE, IPL 2023 Score: David Warner Key For Delhi Capitals
live

SRH vs DC LIVE, IPL 2023 Score: David Warner Key For Delhi Capitals

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Match: 34: David Warner Key For Delhi Capitals. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match 34.

Published: April 24, 2023 7:58 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

David Warner (C)

21* (18) 2x4, 1x6

Sarfaraz Khan

10 (8) 0x4, 1x6

Mayank Markande

(1-0-8-0)*

Marco Jansen

(2-0-27-0)
SRH vs DC, SRH vs DC live score, SRH vs DC live updates, SRH vs DC live streaming, SRH vs DC live online streaming, SRH vs DC squads, SRH vs DC head to head, SRH vs DC squads, SRH vs DC dream11, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 Schedule, IPL 2023 Live streaming, SRH vs DC live updates, SRH vs DC live streaming, Cricket News, David Warner, Harry Brook, Axar Patel, Aiden Markram
LIVE SRH vs DC, IPL 2023 Score: Bottom-Dwellers Aim To Move Up The Table.

Live Updates

  • 7:56 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs DC, IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh has been sent back to the pavilion as Delhi now stand at 39/2. DC 39/2 (4.4)

  • 7:41 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs DC, IPL 2023: 19 runs coming from the over, Delhi Capitals are now at 21/1 after 2 overs of play. DC 21/1 (2)

  • 7:37 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs DC, IPL 2023: From the first over, Delhi manage to get only 2 runs on the board. DC 2/1 (1)

  • 7:33 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs DC, IPL 2023: OUT!!! Salt departs!! There is a nick and the top-order batter departs without even troubling the bowlers. Hyderabad strike early. Mitchell Marsh is the new man in. DC 1/1 (0.3)

  • 7:31 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs DC, IPL 2023: Warner and Salt open innings for Delhi. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the new ball for Hyderabad.

  • 7:13 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs DC, IPL 2023: Aiden Markram at the TOSS: We would have bowled first, not too unhappy. The surface shouldn’t get worse. It’s an important game for us, we need to start getting points on the board. We are looking forward to the challenge. Should be a good game of cricket. There’s one change within the sixteen. Nitish Reddy gets into the 16 – bowling all-rounder for us. In terms of our batting, it has been up and down but we’ve made a conscious decision to pick a top six/seven that we are going to hopefully back for the remaining games. Looks good, pretty similar to the Mumbai game. Plenty runs there, hopefully we can deliver a good performance.

  • 7:12 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs DC, IPL 2023: David Warner at the TOSS: We are gonna bat first. Looks a nice surface, has a nice even sheen to it. If you put a nice total, you can defend it. It’s about being consistent. We got to start well in the first 6 with bat and ball. My mindset is to thank the crowd, they’ve been a great support. For me, it’s about entertaining them. Absolutely love this venue, I owe it to the fans. Sarfaraz Khan comes in and Ripal Patel is in. I owe it to the curator, you have to start well.

  • 7:12 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs DC, IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram(c), Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

  • 7:11 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs DC, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma.

  • 6:56 PM IST

LIVE | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023

Hyderabad: Their first win secured, Delhi Capitals would expect more from their batters when they take on a stuttering Sunrisers Hyderabad, who will be eager to return to winning ways, in the IPL here on Monday. The Capitals have had a tough season so far. They have struggled in all departments and, as a result, lost five games on the trot.

Also Read:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Mayank Dagar, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, T Natarajan, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma.

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 24, 2023 7:58 PM IST

More Stories