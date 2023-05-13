ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE BUZZ | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023: Check Probable Playing XIs
live

LIVE BUZZ | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023: Check Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, 58th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: May 13, 2023 10:38 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

SRH vs LSG, SRH vs LSG Live score, SRH vs LSG live score and updates, SRH vs LSG live, SRH vs LSG live streaming, SRH vs LSG live score streaming, SRH vs LSG squads, SRH vs LSG head to head, SRH vs LSG updates, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants live score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants live, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants live streaming, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 Live score, IPL 2023 Live streaming, Cricket News
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, 58th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Live Updates

  • 10:14 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023: SRH co-owner Kaviya Maran is likely to attend the game today at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. She has been there rooting for the Orange Army in most matches this season.

  • 10:13 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023: Bhuvi may not have dismissed QDK ever in the IPL, yet the veteran Indian pacer manages to keep the South African batter quiet. It would be an interesting contest to watch out for.

  • 10:11 AM IST
    LIVE BUZZ | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad are likely to go with the combination of T Natarajan and Rahul Tripathi as impact players in the game vs LSG tonight. It all depends on the result of the toss on who starts in the playing 11.
  • 10:09 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023: Who are you rooting for? Who will pick up the most wickets and who will score the maximum runs in the game? Make your predictions now.

  • 10:08 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023: If Mayank comes in, Anmolpreet would have to make way. But as of now, we do not have an update on the injured cricketer.

  • 10:04 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023: The best part about the game today is that there are no predictions or forecasts of rain, which means there will be an uninterupted game.

  • 9:56 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023: Krunal is likely to bowl inside the powerplay considering he has a good head to head against Rahul Tripathi. That would be an interesting battle to watch out for.

  • 9:47 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023: Krunal Pandya has had a rough patch as the leader of the side. He would like to turn things around today at Hyderabad.

  • 9:42 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023: After a string of losses, Lucknow would like to get back to winning ways as they have a solid chance of making the playoff.

  • 9:00 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023: After Mayank Agarwal missed out on the last game, there are speculations over his participation for the game against Lucknow. He is a key player for SRH.

LIVE BUZZ | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023

In what promises to be a cracker of a game, Sunrisers Hyderabad hosts Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium during Saturday’s first IPL game. While LSG would look to bring an end to their winless streak, SRH would like to keep their chances of making the playoff alive with a win. So all to play for, stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories