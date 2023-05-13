Home

Sports

LIVE BUZZ | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023: Check Probable Playing XIs

live

LIVE BUZZ | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023: Check Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, 58th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, 58th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Load More

LIVE BUZZ | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023

In what promises to be a cracker of a game, Sunrisers Hyderabad hosts Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium during Saturday’s first IPL game. While LSG would look to bring an end to their winless streak, SRH would like to keep their chances of making the playoff alive with a win. So all to play for, stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.