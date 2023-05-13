ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE BUZZ | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023: Check LIVE Streaming DEETS
live

LIVE BUZZ | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023: Check LIVE Streaming DEETS

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, 58th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: May 13, 2023 12:55 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

SRH vs LSG, SRH vs LSG Live score, SRH vs LSG live score and updates, SRH vs LSG live, SRH vs LSG live streaming, SRH vs LSG live score streaming, SRH vs LSG squads, SRH vs LSG head to head, SRH vs LSG updates, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants live score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants live, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants live streaming, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 Live score, IPL 2023 Live streaming, Cricket News
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, 58th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Live Updates

  • 12:29 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023: While the average score batting first is approximately 171, two of the five games saw scores under 150. This will be only the second day game of the season.

  • 12:26 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023: The toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST. It is expected to be – ‘win the toss and bat first’ – in all probability.

  • 11:59 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023: It is a must-win for both sides and that is bound to make it interesting. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

  • 11:42 AM IST

  • 11:42 AM IST

  • 11:37 AM IST

    SRH Likely XI: Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan.

    LSG Likely XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi and Amit Mishra.

  • 11:35 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023: For the unversed, let us remind you that there are two games today. The second game will be played between Delhi and Punjab. That game is also going to hold a lot of interest.

  • 10:14 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023: SRH co-owner Kaviya Maran is likely to attend the game today at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. She has been there rooting for the Orange Army in most matches this season.

  • 10:13 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023: Bhuvi may not have dismissed QDK ever in the IPL, yet the veteran Indian pacer manages to keep the South African batter quiet. It would be an interesting contest to watch out for.

  • 10:11 AM IST
    LIVE BUZZ | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad are likely to go with the combination of T Natarajan and Rahul Tripathi as impact players in the game vs LSG tonight. It all depends on the result of the toss on who starts in the playing 11.

LIVE BUZZ | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023

In what promises to be a cracker of a game, Sunrisers Hyderabad hosts Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium during Saturday’s first IPL game. While LSG would look to bring an end to their winless streak, SRH would like to keep their chances of making the playoff alive with a win. So all to play for, stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories