  • LIVE BUZZ | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023: Will Mayank Agarwal RETURN?
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, 58th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: May 13, 2023 9:41 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, 58th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Live Updates

  • 9:47 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023: Krunal Pandya has had a rough patch as the leader of the side. He would like to turn things around today at Hyderabad.

  • 9:42 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023: After a string of losses, Lucknow would like to get back to winning ways as they have a solid chance of making the playoff.

  • 9:00 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023: After Mayank Agarwal missed out on the last game, there are speculations over his participation for the game against Lucknow. He is a key player for SRH.

  • 8:50 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023: Good morning and welcome to the build-up of the first game of the double-header Super Saturday in IPL 2023.

LIVE BUZZ | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023

In what promises to be a cracker of a game, Sunrisers Hyderabad hosts Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium during Saturday’s first IPL game. While LSG would look to bring an end to their winless streak, SRH would like to keep their chances of making the playoff alive with a win. So all to play for, stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

