SRH vs MI LIVE IPL 2023 Score: Hyderabad Win Toss, Opt to Bowl

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023: Hyderabad Win Toss, Opt to Bowl. Both MI and SRH are coming into Tuesday's match after successive wins. They had started the tournament with identical back-to-back losses.

Updated: April 18, 2023 7:05 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE SRH vs MI IPL 2023 Score: Hyderabad-Mumbai Aim To Move Up The Table.

LIVE | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023

Hyderabad: Bolstered by Suryakumar Yadav’s return to form, five-time champions Mumbai Indians will look to continue their winning momentum when they face a resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday. Both MI and SRH are coming into Tuesday’s match after successive wins. They had started the tournament with identical back-to-back losses.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Mayank Dagar, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Jofra Archer, Shams Mulani, Akash Madhwal, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal.

Published Date: April 18, 2023 7:05 PM IST

