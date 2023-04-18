Home

Sports

SRH vs MI LIVE IPL 2023 Score: Green-Tilak Key For Big Score For Mumbai

live

SRH vs MI LIVE IPL 2023 Score: Green-Tilak Key For Big Score For Mumbai

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023: Green-Tilak Key For Big Score For Mumbai. Both MI and SRH are coming into Tuesday's match after successive wins. They had started the tournament with identical back-to-back losses.

LIVE SRH vs MI IPL 2023 Score: Hyderabad-Mumbai Aim To Move Up The Table.

Load More

LIVE | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023

Hyderabad: Hyderabad, April 18: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match here at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday.

While Sunrisers will remain unchanged, Mumbai Indians have one change in their line-up with Jason Behrendorff coming in for Duan Jansen.

“Wicket looks slightly drier, hopefully, it gets better with the dew. No change in the 16. We’ll see how conditions play out and adjust from there. Our fielding needs to improve. We are improving game by game. It’s about guys exploring options and trusting them,” said SRH skipper Aiden Markram at the toss.

MI captain Rohit Sharma said: “We have to play good cricket. We do understand the challenges of posting a total. We’ve to assess the conditions. Duan misses out and Jason Behrendorff comes in place of him. Jason was always supposed to play, but he was not well in the last game. He’s okay to go now.”

Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram (c), Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klassen, Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

Substitutes: Abdul Samad, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Philips, Mayank Dagar, Umran Malik

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan(wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

Substitutes: Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.