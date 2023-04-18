Top Recommended Stories

SRH vs MI LIVE IPL 2023 Score: Green-Tilak Key For Big Score For Mumbai

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023: Green-Tilak Key For Big Score For Mumbai. Both MI and SRH are coming into Tuesday's match after successive wins. They had started the tournament with identical back-to-back losses.

Published: April 18, 2023 8:31 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Tilak Varma

7* (8) 1x4, 0x6

Cameron Green

37 (28) 3x4, 1x6

Marco Jansen

(3.4-0-31-2)*

Mayank Markande

(3-0-21-0)
LIVE SRH vs MI IPL 2023 Score: Hyderabad-Mumbai Aim To Move Up The Table.

Live Updates

  • 8:29 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs MI, IPL 2023: OUT!! Another one bites the dust!! Suryakumar Yadav departs!! Mumbai lose quick wickets. Tilak Verma comes down to the middle. Marco Jansen has taken two wickets till now. MI 95/3 (12)

  • 8:23 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs MI, IPL 2023: OUT!! Aiden Markram takes a fabulous catch and Ishan Kishan now has to depart on 38. Second wicket goes down for MI. MI 87/2 (11.1)

  • 8:10 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs MI, IPL 2023: 9 overs gone, Mumbai Indians are now at 69/1. MI 69/1 (9)

  • 7:52 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs MI, IPL 2023: Mumbai lose their first wicket! Rohit Sharma departs after scoring a quick-fire 28. T Natarajan claims the wicket. Cameron Green is the new man in for MI. MI 41/1 (4.4)

  • 7:40 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs MI, IPL 2023: 9 runs coming from the over, Mumbai Indians are now at 15/0. MI 15/0 (2)

  • 7:37 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs MI, IPL 2023: First over done and dusted, Mumbai Indians put up 6 runs on the board. MI 6/0 (1)

  • 7:32 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs MI, IPL 2023: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma open innings for Mumbai. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the new ball for Hyderabad.

  • 7:30 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs MI, IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan.

  • 7:10 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs MI, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff.

  • 7:01 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs MI, IPL 2023: TOSS UPDATE | Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

LIVE | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023

Hyderabad: Hyderabad, April 18: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match here at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday.

Also Read:

While Sunrisers will remain unchanged, Mumbai Indians have one change in their line-up with Jason Behrendorff coming in for Duan Jansen.

“Wicket looks slightly drier, hopefully, it gets better with the dew. No change in the 16. We’ll see how conditions play out and adjust from there. Our fielding needs to improve. We are improving game by game. It’s about guys exploring options and trusting them,” said SRH skipper Aiden Markram at the toss.

MI captain Rohit Sharma said: “We have to play good cricket. We do understand the challenges of posting a total. We’ve to assess the conditions. Duan misses out and Jason Behrendorff comes in place of him. Jason was always supposed to play, but he was not well in the last game. He’s okay to go now.”

Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram (c), Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klassen, Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

Substitutes: Abdul Samad, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Philips, Mayank Dagar, Umran Malik

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan(wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

Substitutes: Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod. 

Published Date: April 18, 2023 8:31 PM IST

