LIVE SRH vs MI IPL 2023 Score: Hyderabad-Mumbai Aim To Move Up The Table

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023: Both MI and SRH are coming into Tuesday's match after successive wins. They had started the tournament with identical back-to-back losses.

Published: April 18, 2023 5:31 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE SRH vs MI IPL 2023 Score: Hyderabad-Mumbai Aim To Move Up The Table.

Live Updates

  • 5:39 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs MI, IPL 2023: Sunrisers, on the other hand, found new heroes in Harry Brook and Abhishek Tripathi to record two victories in their last two matches.

  • 5:36 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs MI, IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar and Duan Jansen too were handed IPL debuts on Sunday and it remains to be seen if MI persist with the duo.

  • 5:36 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs MI, IPL 2023: In his absence, Riley Meredith has shouldered the responsibility in the last two games that he has played but MI are yet to zero in on a settled pace unit having tried Jason Behrendorff the other day.

  • 5:35 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs MI, IPL 2023: However, MI’s pace unit lacks teeth without Jofra Archer, who has been side-lined due to fresh elbow trouble post his appearance in the first match of the season.

  • 5:35 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs MI, IPL 2023: In the bowling department, the wily Piyush Chawla has brought all his experience to the fore and, alongwith young Hrithik Shokeen, has formed a formidable spin duo.

  • 5:34 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs MI, IPL 2023: MI, who had struggled in the first two games, are now looking a very balanced side with Tilak Verma also in good touch, while the dashing duo of Cameron Green and Tim David too producing the goods when it mattered the most.

  • 5:34 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs MI, IPL 2023: If Suryakumar was sensational, opener Ishan Kishan looked ominous during his 25-ball 58 and the duo will look to produce the fireworks again when they take on the Sunrisers.

  • 5:33 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs MI, IPL 2023: On Sunday, Suryakumar snapped his wretched run of low scores, which included four ducks, with a quickfire 25-ball 43 as MI chased down 186 with 14 balls to spare for a comfortable five-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai.

  • 5:33 PM IST

  • 5:32 PM IST

LIVE | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023

Hyderabad: Bolstered by Suryakumar Yadav’s return to form, five-time champions Mumbai Indians will look to continue their winning momentum when they face a resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday. Both MI and SRH are coming into Tuesday’s match after successive wins. They had started the tournament with identical back-to-back losses.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Mayank Dagar, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Jofra Archer, Shams Mulani, Akash Madhwal, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal.

Published Date: April 18, 2023 5:31 PM IST

